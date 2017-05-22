26 travel-friendly drugstore favorites to pack this summer

share tweet pin email

It's not easy to bring an entire beauty arsenal along on every getaway. Sure, we want to look our best, but we also want to travel light and, if flying, avoid checking a bag.

To seek out the best TSA-friendly buys, TODAY Style asked celebrity experts to share their favorite travel-sized beauty products — all available at your local drugstore!

1. Neutrogena Naturals Purifying Makeup Remover Face Towelettes, $8.49, CVS

“This has a great, light scent and is safe for all skin types — perfect for removing makeup pre- or mid-flight. These also work well to refresh skin right before landing,” says Dr. John Diaz, a Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon.

We loved having the beautiful @jamielynnsigler for a Clear + Brilliant treatment! // The Clear + Brilliant is the best gentle laser treatment to prevent signs of aging and give skin a healthy, youthful glow. A post shared by John Diaz, MD FACS (@drjohndiaz) on Mar 8, 2017 at 5:10pm PST

2. La Roche Posay Thermal Spring Water, $10, Walgreens

“A must-have for travel! Refreshing, moisturizing and toning, this multitasking mist is also rich in the mineral selenium. Spray on clean skin prior to take-off to prevent the drying effects of circulated airplane air. It's also perfect to refresh skin periodically throughout the flight, and to arrive fresh-faced and dewy,” says Diaz, whose celebrity clients include Jamie Lynn Sigler, Whitney Port and AnnaLynne McCord.

3. Aquaphor healing ointment, $6, Walgreens

“This is perfect for moisturizing lips and making them look naturally fuller or moisturizing cuticles and taming flyaway hairs pre-flight, mid-flight and pre-landing. It can even work as eye makeup remover in a pinch!” says Diaz.

4. La Roche-Posay Innovation Effaclar BB Blur, $30, CVS

“This is great to apply right before landing to blur any imperfections and arrive with a beautiful and fresh complexion. Plus, it's the perfect size to keep in your carry-on,” says Diaz.

5. Fekkai Blowout Hair Refresher Dry Shampoo, $8, CVS

“This product smells great and works well to revive limp hair prior to arriving at your vacation destination. If you like beach-y, second-day hair, you'll love this,” says Dr. Diaz.

6. Tree Hut Coconut Lime Essentials Travel Kit, $14, Kmart

“The Tree Hut Coconut Line Travel Kit is the perfect summer accessory and has become one of my favorite beauty must-haves for traveling! The kit is so easy to pack and the container keeps everything in place so there is no leakage on your perfectly folded clothes! The best part: They smell like a tropical vacation already!” says makeup artist Carrie LaMarca, whose celebrity clients include Emily Ratajkowski, Bethany Frankel and Olivia Culpo.

7. L'Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray Travel Size, $7.29, Walgreens

“Bring this classic along because you never know what the hairspray selection will be when you arrive to your vacation destination, and because this beauty staple works great for men's and women's hairstyles: wavy or straight,” says Diaz.

8. Burt's Bees Body Lotion Milk and Honey Travel Size, $2, Bed, Bath & Beyond

“Keep dry skin at bay while in-flight to your vacation destination with this great smelling and nourishing body lotion,” says Diaz.

9. OGX Travel Size Thick & Full Biotin Collagen Shampoo & Conditioner, $3 each, Amazon

“Because hotel shampoos and conditioners rarely hit the mark for most women. These sulfate-free mini bottles soften and strengthen hair that is battered by the sun, pool and beach,” says Diaz.

10. OGX Moroccan Argan Hair Oil, $5.79, Amazon

“Smooth this oil on the ends of hair after a long flight for a polished look by landing. Or, apply a dime-sized amount to wet hair prior to blow drying or air drying. Less is so much more on vacation and a little goes a long way!” says Diaz.

11. NYX Lip Pencil SPL 810, $3.50, Walgreens

“This is the best lip pencil for a full-volume pouty lip. This pencil is perfect for any occasion: casual, running errands or a fancy night out. I always stock up when I see them at a drugstore; they go very quickly!” says celebrity stylist Lucia Casazza.

12. Wet n Wild Megaslicks Gloss in Cherish, $2, Walgreens

“This is the ultimate summer go-to lip gloss. I love this because there's no need to wear lipstick with it — it's perfect all by itself. It's shiny, not sticky, and adds a beautiful finish to any look,” says Casazza, whose celebrity clients include Teresa Giudice of "Real Housewives of NJ" and Ramona Rizzo of "Mob Wives."

13. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer, $8, Walgreens

“This is the most amazing concealer for dark, puffy circles under the eyes. If you haven't slept in days, this concealer will save your life. They come in many different shades to fit all skin colors,” says Casazza.

14. NYX Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray, $8, Walgreens

“The is an amazing drugstore setting spray. You can spray it before you put on your makeup for smooth application, as well afterward to secure your look. Your makeup will not move for at least 14 hours! It is comparable to Urban Decay All Night setting spray, but much more cost efficient,” says Casazza.

15. Tresemme Gel, 2 .oz, $1.79, Walgreens

“I love this gel since you can throw it in your carry-on and go. Just apply a pea-size on your fingertips and run it through your hair to tame frizz. You can also use it to slick back your ponytail. This is great for men as well,” says celebrity hair stylist Daniel Koye.

16. TIGI Bed Head Rockaholic Dry Shampoo, $7, Walgreens

“Talk about a must-have. This can revive your hair after a long trip or even give you a little pick-me-up. Just a little spray will get your hair looking voluminous and sexy,” says Koye, whose celebrity clients include Vanessa Williams, Dan Stevens, Jessica Chastain and Mia Farrow.

#fbf DKOYE #miafarrow #hair #makeup #time100 A post shared by dkoye (@dkoye) on Jan 6, 2017 at 7:49am PST

17. Got2b Powderful Volumizing Styling Powder, $6, Walmart

Walmart

“I love how easy this product is to use on-the-go. I love how the formula provides noticeable volume and texture without weighing hair down,” says celebrity hair stylist Larry Sims.

18. Smooth-N-Shine Polishing Olive Tea Tree RevivOil Deep Recovery Conditioner, $1.37, Walmart

“These deep conditioner packs are so convenient for traveling and are my go-to for prepping hair that needs some extra TLC before styling,” says Sims, whose celebrity clients include Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomie Harris, Jourdan Dunn and Danielle Brooks.

Sunday Funday Rockin w Super Human Super Model Stunner @jourdandunn & Make Up Icon @mylahmorales #MTVMovieAwards #jourdandunn #SmoothNShine #Got2b #Gliss #Simstyled 🙌🏾💯✌🏾 A post shared by Larry Sims (@larryjarahsims) on May 7, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

19. got2b inPlay Sculpt Paste, $6.49, Walgreens

“When time is tight, I love using this paste to create a sleek and quick topknot!” says Sims.

20. RoC Daily Resurfacing Disks, $11, Walgreens

“Whenever I travel, I make sure to bring my Roc Travel Resurfacing discs to wipe off any excess makeup and to prep my skin for my favorite travel mask," says Adriana Martino, co-founder of Skinney Medspa.

21. Hada Labo Toyko Ultimate Anti-Aging Facial Mask, $15 Walgreens

“It has hyaluronic acid to help hydrate and plump skin so I can get off the plane refreshed and fully moisturized,” says Martino, whose clients include Georgia Fowler and Hailey Baldwin.

22. Cetaphil Hydrating Makeup Remover Wipes, $8.49, Walgreens

“I love the new Cetaphil makeup-removing wipes! I always carry them in my travel bag,” says Marisa Martino, co-founder of Skinney Medspa.

23. Maybelline NY Baby Lips Lip Balm Moisturizing Clinical Strength SPF 20, $4.49, Rite Aid

“Many people forget to apply sunscreen on their lips. This lip balm is the best combination of sunscreen and moisture for your pout. Your lips will be happy even after laying out in the sun because of the included SPF 20. The clinical-strength moisture will keep your lips hydrated even in the heat. Most importantly, it’s small size ensures it can stay in your carry-on,” says Janice Kinjo, a celebrity makeup artist.

#werk @mindykaling @marcmena #glamsquad #glam #beauty A post shared by Janice Kinjo (@janicekinjo) on Oct 3, 2016 at 11:45am PDT

24. Maybelline NY Eyestudio Color Tattoo Concentrated Crayon Eye Color, $7.29, Walgreens

“Crayon eye shadows are my favorite because you don’t need a brush to apply. You just glide onto your eyelids and, if necessary, use your finger to smudge it. It’s super easy to apply and lasts for a long time. This product comes in 10 different colors and travels very light so you can create many different looks during your travels without taking too much space,” says Kinjo, whose clients include Mindy Kaling, Uzo Aduba, Jodie Sweetin and Mary J. Blige.

25. It's a 10 Miracle Leave In Product, $15.85, Walmart

"This eliminates frizz and detangles strands while accentuating your natural volume and texture. Perfect for that sexy summer tousle," says Giovanni Vaccaro, Glamsquad's creative director whose celebrity clients include Brooke Shields, Gwyneth Paltrow, Paris Hilton and Emma Roberts.

Backstage touch ups on this beauty @tashoakley from @abikiniaday Last evening of Miami Swim. What a week! #funkshion #miamiswimweek #glamsquad #abikiniaday #fashionshow A post shared by Giovanni Vaccaro (@gio710) on Jul 18, 2016 at 5:06am PDT

26. Burt's Bees Lip Shimmer, Champagne, $2.62, Jet.com

"Soft and subtle color with ultimate shine and hydration, this product is perfect for lips or to be used as a highlighter on skin," says Kelli J. Bartlett, Glamsquad's director of makeup artistry.

