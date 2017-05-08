Now that Victoria's Secret no longer sells swimsuits, women across the country have been asking themselves one frantic question: "Where will I buy bathing suits now?!"
Fret no more! Thanks to the glory of the internet, there are plenty of other options (that don't require an awkward dressing room moment). Whether you're heading to the beach this summer or lusting after a tropical vacation, TODAY rounded up the best retailers for online swimsuit shopping. Happy hunting!
1. ModCloth
ModCloth is a swimwear mecca, and the retailer knows a thing or two when it comes to dressing a woman's body. From high-waisted bikini bottoms to sweetheart tops and funky one-pieces, they've mastered swimwear that highlights your favorite body parts —without making you feel completely bare at the beach. Their swimwear comes in a wide variety of patterns, colors and sizes, so you're sure to find a suit that works for you.
Modcloth 'Parasail Away With Me' top, $55, Modcloth
Modcloth 'Parasail Away With Me' bottoms, $45, Modcloth
Modcloth 'Twist Come True' one piece swimsuit, $119, Modcloth
Modcloth 'Never Been Better' one piece swimsuit, $90, Modcloth
Modcloth 'Bathing Beauty' one piece swimsuit, $90, Modcloth
Modcloth 'Get Back on Tropic' top, $46, Modcloth
Modcloth 'Get Back on Tropic' bottoms, $39, Modcloth
2. Aerie
Aerie, a line of lingerie and swimwear from American Eagle, is full of affordable and trendy favorites. Their suits come in a range of colors and styles with an entire section dedicated to mixing and matching two-pieces, so you can easily customize your bikini to fit your personal style. They also feature their swimwear on models in a variety of sizes so you get a more complete picture.
Aerie 'Crop' bikini set, $40, Aerie
Aerie Real Soft 'Valentine' bikini set, $40, Aerie
Aerie 'Super Scoop' one-piece swimsuit, $40, Aerie
Aerie 'Super Scoop' cutout one-piece swimsuit, $40, Aerie
Aerie crop flounce bikini top, $20, Aerie
3. Nordstrom
It should come as no surprise that Nordstrom is one of the best online swimwear shopping destinations. They have everything you could need in a wide range of sizes. We love that Nordstrom has a huge variety of brands (including Nike, J.Crew, Topshop and Vix) meaning you're sure to find a swimsuit that fits your budget and flatters your figure.
Solid and Striped 'Claudia' one-piece, $168, Nordstrom
Zella one-piece swimsuit, $88, Nordstrom
Tommy Bahama 'Bandini' blouson tankini top, $88, Nordstrom
Tommy Bahama side shirred hipster bikini bottoms, $53, Nordstrom
Billabong 'Amaze' triangle bikini top, $45, Nordstrom
Billabong 'Amaze' Hawaii Lo bikini bottoms, $45, Nordstrom
Becca ETC 'Show & Tell' crochet one-piece, $158, Nordstrom
4. Target
Regardless of what you're looking for, Target should be one of your go-to destinations for all things swim. From trendy, color-blocked bikinis to maternity one-pieces, this is one-stop shopping for everything you need for summer. With so many affordable options, you might even be able to get a new cover-up to match without breaking the bank.
Beach Betty slimming longline bikini top, $40, Target
Beach Betty control high-waist bikini bottom, $35, Target
Merona draped one-piece, $40, Target
Xhiliration strappy back bandeau top, Target
Xhilaration tropical stripe high-waist bikini bottom, $18, Target
Xhiliration push-up bikini top, $20, Target
Xhilaration strappy bikini bottoms, $15, Target
MinkPink lush palms peek-a-boo cutout one-piece, $50, Target
5. J.Crew Factory
While the selection is not as broad as J.Crew's main site and store, you can find some serious deals on amazing swimwear if you keep an eye on the J.Crew Factory site. Mix-and-match bikini tops and bottoms are key, as well as a few printed options and one-piece styles all at a deep discount.
Pineapple one-piece, $63, J. Crew Factory
Gingham bandeau one-piece, $63, J. Crew Factory
Floral triangle bikini top, $31, J. Crew Factory
Solid bikini bottom, $29, J. Crew Factory
Stripe neon string bikini top, $31, J. Crew Factory
6. Urban Outfitters
If you're in the market for trendy swimwear from a variety of brands, Urban Outfitters should be your next click. From exclusive collaborations with brands like Billabong to bikinis with details like shoulder ruffles or straps, UO has all the Instagram-worthy swimwear you're looking for ... and even a few wetsuits!
Out From Under plunging printed one-piece, $79, Urban Outfitters
Amuse Society surf suit, $150, Urban Outfitters
Out From Under triangle racerback bikini top, $39, Urban Outfitters
Out From Under high-waisted bottoms, $45, Urban Outfitters
Private Party one-piece swimsuit, $100, Urban Outfitters
7. SwimSpot
This specialty retailer sells only swimwear — meaning they take this stuff pretty seriously. Brands include Vix, Ella Moss, Splendid, Beach Riot, Nautica and more, and they offer traditional bikinis and one-pieces as well as tankinis, shorts and modest styles. We especially appreciate they're underwire styles and supportive tops.
Next 'Mix It Up Double Up tankini top and 'Good Karma' side-tie bottoms, $128, SwimSpot
Splendid off-the-shoulder one-piece swimsuit, $108, SwimSpot
Athena criss-cross one-piece swimsuit, $98, SwimSpot
VYB 'Made for Lovers' cold shoulder top and Brazilian bottoms, $120, SwimSpot
Ella Moss 'The Dreamer' high-neck bikini top and reversible bottoms, $118, Swimspot
8. Everything But Water
Headed on a tropical vacation? This is where you'll find that perfect suit. With a wide range of designers, sizes and styles, Everything But Water has something for just about everyone. They organize their suits by trend, making it easy to find fashionable swimwear you'll love.
Nanette Lepore 'Festival Folkloric' bandeau one-piece, $160. Everything But Water
Becca Etc by Rebecca Virtue bandeau tankini top, $98, Everything But Water
La Blanca 'Flora Garden' D-cup bandeau top, $75, Everything But Water
La Blanca 'Flora Garden' reversible side-tie bottoms, $65, Everything But Water
Jets Australia by Jessica Allen lace-up one-piece, $214, Everything But Water
Mara Hoffman banded triangle top, $125, Everything But Water
Mara Hoffman high-waisted bottoms, $125, Everything But Water
9. ASOS
This fast-fashion online retailer pulls out all the stops when it comes to hitting the beach. Their suits are stylish and fashion-forward, yet still budget-friendly enough to fill your cart with a couple of options. They have a large selection of sizes and cater to specialty sizes including tall, petite, curvy and maternity options. No matter your body type, this one-stop shop will have an option for you!
ASOS fuller-bust deep-V one-piece, $31, ASOS
Calvin Klein logo bandeau bikini top, $70, ASOS
Calvin Klein logo strap bottoms, $56, ASOS
Boohoo gingham side-tie monokini, $39, ASOS
Junarose floral swimsuit, $61, ASOS
ASOS neoprene asymmetric frilled monokini, $53, ASOS
10. Venus
If you're in the market for modest or plus-size swimsuits that have support and style in spades, look no further than Venus. Their swimwear is cool and colorful and, best of all, affordable.
Rainbow tankini top swimsuit, $49, Venus
Goddess full tankini top swimsuit, $52, Venus
Slimming skirted one-piece swimsuit, $89, Venus
Shorty one-piece swimsuit, $79, Venus
Plus size underwire one-piece, $89, Venus
11. Eloquii
From color-blocked one-pieces to bikini tops in pretty prints with flutter sleeves, you'll have a hard time choosing between all of Eloquii's plus-size swim options. Mix-and-match or buy them all ... It's up to you!
Color block one-piece swimsuit, $120, Eloquii
Criss-cross one-piece swimsuit, $120, Eloquii
Ruched high-waisted bikini bottom, $65, Eloquii
Illusion tie-front one-piece swimsuit, $111, Eloquii
Floral print flutter-sleeve bikini top, $83, Eloquii
12. Land's End
We love Land's End for their dependable, tried-and-true apparel. Traditional and conservative swimwear abounds on the Land's End website, but you'll also find a few trendier, sexier cuts as well.
Slender tunic one-piece swimsuit, $119, Land's End
Long-sleeve swim tee rash guard, $36, Land's End
Underwire sweetheart bikini top, $55, Land's End
Ruched high-waisted bottoms, $49, Land's End
Mini swim skirt, $55, Land's End
High-neck one-piece swimsuit, $62, Land's End
13. Swimsuits for All
If they're good enough for supermodel Ashley Graham and superstar blogger Gabi Gregg, they're good enough for us, right? We love that Swimsuits For All has pretty much every cut of swimsuit imaginable — from trendy to timeless — all in sizes 4 through 34.
Supermodel swimsuit, $84, Swimsuits For All
Diva white dot high-waist bikini, $62, Swimsuits For All
Striped underwire swimsuit, $84, Swimsuits For All
GabiFresh Reflection Underwire Swimsuit, $100, Swimsuits For All
GabiFresh Aphrodite Swimsuit, $98, Swimsuits For All
14. Boden
Preppy prints and playful two-pieces dominate Boden's selection of British-meets-Americana swimwear. We love their high-quality materials and full-coverage bottoms.
Antibes cup size bikini top, $55 and bikini shorts, $38, Boden
Rimini stripe swimsuit, $98, Boden
Rash vest, $60, Boden
Swim shorts, $45, Boden
Wrap-front swimsuit, $90, Boden
15. Lane Bryant
The most important thing to know about the swimwear from Lane Bryant is that nearly every single suit comes equipped with a built-in (but wire-free!) bra. That means you'll feel as fully supported in your swimsuit as you would on the street — amazingly.
Shimmer strappy high-neck swim tank with built-in bra, $69, Lane Bryant
Laser-cut flounce built-in bra bikini top, $65, Lane Bryant
Mid-waist swim brief, $55, Lane Bryant
Graphic one-piece with built-in, no-wire bra, $111, Lane Bryant
Bianca swim romper by Magicsuit, $190, Lane Bryant
One-piece swim dress, $184, Lane Bryant
16. Torrid
Torrid's online swimwear selection is full of funky prints and on-trend silhouettes for a range of sizes. Flattering halter tops and pretty peplums make every bikini and one-piece a stand-out.
Floral Print Asymmetrical Skirt One-Piece Swimsuit, $99, Torrid
Tropical print twist-front bikini top, $69, Torrid
Skull dot print full peplum one-piece swimsuit, $99, Torrid
Mesh panel one-piece swimsuit, $99, Torrid
Striped halter bikini top, $69, Torrid
This article was originally published on April 22, 2016 on TODAY.com.
