Now that Victoria's Secret no longer sells swimsuits, women across the country have been asking themselves one frantic question: "Where will I buy bathing suits now?!"

Fret no more! Thanks to the glory of the internet, there are plenty of other options (that don't require an awkward dressing room moment). Whether you're heading to the beach this summer or lusting after a tropical vacation, TODAY rounded up the best retailers for online swimsuit shopping. Happy hunting!

Mod

ModCloth is a swimwear mecca, and the retailer knows a thing or two when it comes to dressing a woman's body. From high-waisted bikini bottoms to sweetheart tops and funky one-pieces, they've mastered swimwear that highlights your favorite body parts —without making you feel completely bare at the beach. Their swimwear comes in a wide variety of patterns, colors and sizes, so you're sure to find a suit that works for you.

Modcloth 'Parasail Away With Me' top, $55, Modcloth

Modcloth

Modcloth 'Parasail Away With Me' bottoms, $45, Modcloth

Modcloth

Modcloth 'Twist Come True' one piece swimsuit, $119, Modcloth

Modcloth

Modcloth 'Never Been Better' one piece swimsuit, $90, Modcloth

Modcloth

Modcloth 'Bathing Beauty' one piece swimsuit, $90, Modcloth

Modcloth

Modcloth 'Get Back on Tropic' top, $46, Modcloth

Modcloth

Modcloth 'Get Back on Tropic' bottoms, $39, Modcloth

Modcloth

Aerie

Aerie, a line of lingerie and swimwear from American Eagle, is full of affordable and trendy favorites. Their suits come in a range of colors and styles with an entire section dedicated to mixing and matching two-pieces, so you can easily customize your bikini to fit your personal style. They also feature their swimwear on models in a variety of sizes so you get a more complete picture.

Aerie 'Crop' bikini set, $40, Aerie

Aerie

Aerie Real Soft 'Valentine' bikini set, $40, Aerie

Aerie

Aerie 'Super Scoop' one-piece swimsuit, $40, Aerie

Aerie

Aerie 'Super Scoop' cutout one-piece swimsuit, $40, Aerie

Aerie

Aerie crop flounce bikini top, $20, Aerie

Aerie

Nordstrom

It should come as no surprise that Nordstrom is one of the best online swimwear shopping destinations. They have everything you could need in a wide range of sizes. We love that Nordstrom has a huge variety of brands (including Nike, J.Crew, Topshop and Vix) meaning you're sure to find a swimsuit that fits your budget and flatters your figure.

Solid and Striped 'Claudia' one-piece, $168, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Zella one-piece swimsuit, $88, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Tommy Bahama 'Bandini' blouson tankini top, $88, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Tommy Bahama side shirred hipster bikini bottoms, $53, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Billabong 'Amaze' triangle bikini top, $45, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Billabong 'Amaze' Hawaii Lo bikini bottoms, $45, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Becca ETC 'Show & Tell' crochet one-piece, $158, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Target

Regardless of what you're looking for, Target should be one of your go-to destinations for all things swim. From trendy, color-blocked bikinis to maternity one-pieces, this is one-stop shopping for everything you need for summer. With so many affordable options, you might even be able to get a new cover-up to match without breaking the bank.

Beach Betty slimming longline bikini top, $40, Target

Target

Beach Betty control high-waist bikini bottom, $35, Target

Target

Merona draped one-piece, $40, Target

Target

Xhiliration strappy back bandeau top, Target

Target

Xhilaration tropical stripe high-waist bikini bottom, $18, Target

Target

Xhiliration push-up bikini top, $20, Target

Target

Xhilaration strappy bikini bottoms, $15, Target

Target

MinkPink lush palms peek-a-boo cutout one-piece, $50, Target

Target

J-Crew

While the selection is not as broad as J.Crew's main site and store, you can find some serious deals on amazing swimwear if you keep an eye on the J.Crew Factory site. Mix-and-match bikini tops and bottoms are key, as well as a few printed options and one-piece styles all at a deep discount.

Pineapple one-piece, $63, J. Crew Factory

J. Crew Factory

Gingham bandeau one-piece, $63, J. Crew Factory

J. Crew Factory

Floral triangle bikini top, $31, J. Crew Factory

J. Crew Factory

Solid bikini bottom, $29, J. Crew Factory

J. Crew Factory

Stripe neon string bikini top, $31, J. Crew Factory

J. Crew Factory

Urban Outfitters

If you're in the market for trendy swimwear from a variety of brands, Urban Outfitters should be your next click. From exclusive collaborations with brands like Billabong to bikinis with details like shoulder ruffles or straps, UO has all the Instagram-worthy swimwear you're looking for ... and even a few wetsuits!

Out From Under plunging printed one-piece, $79, Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

Amuse Society surf suit, $150, Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

Out From Under triangle racerback bikini top, $39, Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

Out From Under high-waisted bottoms, $45, Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

Private Party one-piece swimsuit, $100, Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

Swimspot

This specialty retailer sells only swimwear — meaning they take this stuff pretty seriously. Brands include Vix, Ella Moss, Splendid, Beach Riot, Nautica and more, and they offer traditional bikinis and one-pieces as well as tankinis, shorts and modest styles. We especially appreciate they're underwire styles and supportive tops.

Next 'Mix It Up Double Up tankini top and 'Good Karma' side-tie bottoms, $128, SwimSpot

SwimSpot

Splendid off-the-shoulder one-piece swimsuit, $108, SwimSpot

SwimSpot

Athena criss-cross one-piece swimsuit, $98, SwimSpot

SwimSpot

VYB 'Made for Lovers' cold shoulder top and Brazilian bottoms, $120, SwimSpot

SwimSpot

Ella Moss 'The Dreamer' high-neck bikini top and reversible bottoms, $118, Swimspot

SwimSpot

Everything But Water

Headed on a tropical vacation? This is where you'll find that perfect suit. With a wide range of designers, sizes and styles, Everything But Water has something for just about everyone. They organize their suits by trend, making it easy to find fashionable swimwear you'll love.

Nanette Lepore 'Festival Folkloric' bandeau one-piece, $160. Everything But Water

Everything But Water

Becca Etc by Rebecca Virtue bandeau tankini top, $98, Everything But Water

Everything But Water

La Blanca 'Flora Garden' D-cup bandeau top, $75, Everything But Water

Everything But Water

La Blanca 'Flora Garden' reversible side-tie bottoms, $65, Everything But Water

Everything But Water

Jets Australia by Jessica Allen lace-up one-piece, $214, Everything But Water

Everything But Water

Mara Hoffman banded triangle top, $125, Everything But Water

Everything But Water

Mara Hoffman high-waisted bottoms, $125, Everything But Water

Everything But Water

ASOS

This fast-fashion online retailer pulls out all the stops when it comes to hitting the beach. Their suits are stylish and fashion-forward, yet still budget-friendly enough to fill your cart with a couple of options. They have a large selection of sizes and cater to specialty sizes including tall, petite, curvy and maternity options. No matter your body type, this one-stop shop will have an option for you!

ASOS fuller-bust deep-V one-piece, $31, ASOS

ASOS

Calvin Klein logo bandeau bikini top, $70, ASOS

ASOS

Calvin Klein logo strap bottoms, $56, ASOS

ASOS

Boohoo gingham side-tie monokini, $39, ASOS

ASOS

Junarose floral swimsuit, $61, ASOS

ASOS

ASOS neoprene asymmetric frilled monokini, $53, ASOS

ASOS

Venus

If you're in the market for modest or plus-size swimsuits that have support and style in spades, look no further than Venus. Their swimwear is cool and colorful and, best of all, affordable.

Rainbow tankini top swimsuit, $49, Venus

Venus

Goddess full tankini top swimsuit, $52, Venus

Venus

Slimming skirted one-piece swimsuit, $89, Venus

Venus

Shorty one-piece swimsuit, $79, Venus

Venus

Plus size underwire one-piece, $89, Venus

Venus

Eloquii

From color-blocked one-pieces to bikini tops in pretty prints with flutter sleeves, you'll have a hard time choosing between all of Eloquii's plus-size swim options. Mix-and-match or buy them all ... It's up to you!

Color block one-piece swimsuit, $120, Eloquii

Eloquii

Criss-cross one-piece swimsuit, $120, Eloquii

Eloquii

Ruched high-waisted bikini bottom, $65, Eloquii

Eloquii

Illusion tie-front one-piece swimsuit, $111, Eloquii

Eloquii

Floral print flutter-sleeve bikini top, $83, Eloquii

Eloquii

Lands End

We love Land's End for their dependable, tried-and-true apparel. Traditional and conservative swimwear abounds on the Land's End website, but you'll also find a few trendier, sexier cuts as well.

Slender tunic one-piece swimsuit, $119, Land's End

Land's End

Long-sleeve swim tee rash guard, $36, Land's End

Land's End

Underwire sweetheart bikini top, $55, Land's End

Land's End

Ruched high-waisted bottoms, $49, Land's End

Land's End

Mini swim skirt, $55, Land's End

Land's End

High-neck one-piece swimsuit, $62, Land's End

Land's End

Swimsuit for All

If they're good enough for supermodel Ashley Graham and superstar blogger Gabi Gregg, they're good enough for us, right? We love that Swimsuits For All has pretty much every cut of swimsuit imaginable — from trendy to timeless — all in sizes 4 through 34.

Supermodel swimsuit, $84, Swimsuits For All

Swimsuits For All

Diva white dot high-waist bikini, $62, Swimsuits For All

Swimsuits For All

Striped underwire swimsuit, $84, Swimsuits For All

Swimsuits For All

GabiFresh Reflection Underwire Swimsuit, $100, Swimsuits For All

Swimsuits For All

GabiFresh Aphrodite Swimsuit, $98, Swimsuits For All

Swimsuits For All

Boden

Preppy prints and playful two-pieces dominate Boden's selection of British-meets-Americana swimwear. We love their high-quality materials and full-coverage bottoms.

Antibes cup size bikini top, $55 and bikini shorts, $38, Boden

Boden

Rimini stripe swimsuit, $98, Boden

Boden

Rash vest, $60, Boden

Boden

Swim shorts, $45, Boden

Boden

Wrap-front swimsuit, $90, Boden

Boden

Lane Bryant

The most important thing to know about the swimwear from Lane Bryant is that nearly every single suit comes equipped with a built-in (but wire-free!) bra. That means you'll feel as fully supported in your swimsuit as you would on the street — amazingly.

Shimmer strappy high-neck swim tank with built-in bra, $69, Lane Bryant

Lane Bryant

Laser-cut flounce built-in bra bikini top, $65, Lane Bryant

Lane Bryant

Mid-waist swim brief, $55, Lane Bryant

Lane Bryant

Graphic one-piece with built-in, no-wire bra, $111, Lane Bryant

Lane Bryant

Bianca swim romper by Magicsuit, $190, Lane Bryant

Lane Bryant

One-piece swim dress, $184, Lane Bryant

Lane Bryant

Torrid

Torrid's online swimwear selection is full of funky prints and on-trend silhouettes for a range of sizes. Flattering halter tops and pretty peplums make every bikini and one-piece a stand-out.

Floral Print Asymmetrical Skirt One-Piece Swimsuit, $99, Torrid

Torrid

Tropical print twist-front bikini top, $69, Torrid

Torrid

Skull dot print full peplum one-piece swimsuit, $99, Torrid

Torrid

Mesh panel one-piece swimsuit, $99, Torrid

Torrid

Striped halter bikini top, $69, Torrid

Torrid

This article was originally published on April 22, 2016 on TODAY.com.

