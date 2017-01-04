A-to-Z guide to the hottest nail trends of 2017

share tweet pin email

When it comes to beauty trends, 2017 will be all about nails.

Gone are the days of limited options for your classic, single-color manicure and standard square or round nail shape. Now, it's all about using nails as a true form of self-expression.

From negative-space designs to almond shapes to half-moon patterns, the options are truly endless.

To get the scoop on the hottest nail art trends, TODAY headed straight to the experts at Paintbox salon in New York City that specialize in creative, ahead-of-the-curve designs.

And since there were so many exciting ideas to choose from, we created a "GIF"-tionary of the best tutorials from A to Z. Get ready to paint and experiment!

A is for... Almond nail shape

Square meets oval in this nut-inspired nail shape. The good news? You'll never have to pick between the two again. Here's how to create this shape at home.

B is for... Brushstroke

What's the secret to perfectly polishing the "other" hand? Hint: It has to do with your brushstroke. Get all of the tricks and tips for flawlessly painted fingernails here.

C is for... Coffin nail shape

Love the look of pointy nails? Then you're in luck because it's the pointier the better for this trendy shape. Seriously, witch-y fingers are all the rage. Here's how to shape your nails into this cool shape.

D is for... Detail brushes

When it comes to mastering nail art, it's all in the details. Well, the detail brushes that is. Find out which brushes you need for which designs here.

E is for... Evil eye

Evil eyes are one of the biggest motifs of the moment. From jewelry to nails, they are literally everywhere. Here's how to ward off evil with your fingernails.

F is for... French manicure

French manicures have been around for as long as we can remember, but this nail art trend is taking it to a whole new level by switching up the color combination and the dimensions. Here's how create your very own mod-looking manicure.

G is for... Glitter

A little bit of sparkle makes everything better! Glitter nails aren't just for kids. In fact, it can work for kids of all ages. Check out this tutorial for classy party nails.

H is for... Half-moon

Half-moon designs are a go-to look for nail art lovers. While it might look super fancy and complicated, it's actually quite simple to do right at home. Seriously, there's no nail salon visit required! Here's how to do it.

I is for... Iridescent

If glitter isn't for you, but you still like to have a little shine, we've got the answer. These iridescent nails are subtle yet shiny. Follow this tutorial to create your own nails that glisten.

J is for... Jewel encrusted

It's time to add a little glitz to your life with these bedazzled nails. Grab your favorite jewels and apply them in any design of your choice. The best part? You'll like a million bucks without stepping foot in a salon. Here's how to do it at home.

K is for... Kaleidoscope

These nails actually glisten in the light. And it's actually quite simple to do them yourself. The secret: applying some nail foil. Just follow our tutorial and ta-da!

L is for... Longevity

If there's one consistent mission among nail art lovers, it's to figure out how to make our manicures last longer. A few simple tricks and tip can actually make a difference. Try adding a few of these here to your nail-care routine.

M is for... Matte

Shiny, glossy nails have had a good run, but they're about to be replaced with one of the biggest trends: a flat, matte finish. All you need is one simple product! Here's how to do it.

N is for... Negative space

Negative space nails might look super complicated to create, but they are one of the easiest nail trends around. Follow this tutorial to create this cool manicure.

O is for... Ombre

There's something timeless and mesmerizing about color gradients, so it's no surprise that we're equally as fascinated by ombre nails. Grab three shades of your favorite color and you're ready to DIY this trend. Get the scoop here.

P is for... Pointy

This nail art is certainly pretty, but it's more than just that. These simple triangles actually create the illusion of longer nails. Give this nail art trick a try with this tutorial.

Q is for... Quick dry

There's arguably nothing worse than smudging perfectly painted nails. But it's so hard to sit still! This one product could make all the difference. Here's what to get.

R is for... Reverse French

Is the half moon too bold? Are cuticle decals just not for you? But do you still love the look of having some pizzazz on your fingertips? Then meet the reverse French. It's slightly subtle, but equally as gorgeous. Here's how to create your own DIY nail art.

S is for... Skin-tone matching

There's something so flattering about nude nail polish, but finding the perfect one for you is never easy. Depending on your skin tone, different shades can clash instead of complement. Take a look at this guide to find just the right nude nail polish.

T is for... Tape

Don't have a steady hand, but love the look of a subtle stripe across your fingers? This striping tape is your answer. Here's how to apply it for the coolest and easiest nail art ever.

U is for... Under nail

So much emphasis is placed on how the tops of our fingernails looks that we often forget about maintaining the area under it. Cleaning underneath nail is an equally important part to any good nail-care routine. This one tool is all you need to do it, without messing with your mani.

V is for... Vertical stripes

Channel your inner minimalist with this super easy nail art. A quick vertical stripe down the middle using one of your detail brushes is all it takes. Here's what to do.

W is for... Wedding day nails

You wedding day is truly a day to shine, so why not have some celebration-worthy nails for the big trip down the aisle? These wedding nails will make a statement without stealing the spotlight from your gorgeous dress. Just follow these steps to add a little bling.

X is for... eX-treme nails

Get ready to channel your inner wild child with these colorful nails. All you need is a toothpick and some funky polishes to get the look, here's how.

Y is for... Y-shaped manicure

Negative space nails are all the rage, so how about taking your design to the next level by creating this unique Y-shape. All you need is some striping tape and a steady hand.

Z is for... Zigzag

And then, when you're really ready to take the negative space nails trend to a whole new level, give this zigzag nail art a go. Grab your favorite shade, a detail brush and follow this tutorial.