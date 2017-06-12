share tweet pin email

It was Broadway's big night and stars from the screen and stage alike stepped out on Sunday to celebrate. Host Kevin Spacey kicked off the night with a tribute to the best musical nominees including "Dear Evan Hansen," and "Groundhog Day" featuring cameos from Stephen Colbert, Whoopi Goldberg and the Rockettes.

Slideshow Photos EPA, AP See the best looks from the 2017 Tony Awards red carpet From Bette Midler to Scarlett Johansson and Kevin Spacey, see all the best looks from the Tony Awards red carpet. See the best looks from the 2017 Tony Awards red carpet of Chrissy Teigen, John Legend It was date night for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. The couple left adorable Luna at home and got glammed up to celebrate Legend’s win as a producer on “August Wilson’s Jitney,” which took home the award for best revival of a play. Teigen sported a while and gold Pamella Roland column gown paired with chandelier earrings and long, glamorous waves. EPA

See the best looks from the 2017 Tony Awards red carpet of Bette Midler Bette Midler took home the award for best actress in a leading role in a musical for her part in “Hello, Dolly!” and her acceptance speech was one of the most talked about moments of the night. To accept the honor, she wore a beaded silver and gunmetal bell-sleeve gown from Michael Kors Collection. EPA

See the best looks from the 2017 Tony Awards red carpet of Sally Field Sally Field was nominated for her role in “The Glass Menagerie” and stunned in a navy Christian Siriano gown. The off-the-shoulder creation featured a delicate monochromatic pattern on the bodice and detailing on the skirt. EPA

See the best looks from the 2017 Tony Awards red carpet of Allison Janney Allison Janney looked radiant in a red Cristina Ottaviano gown at the awards show. The dress featured a trendy asymmetrical neckline and a fluttering piece of fabric cascading from the waist. She paired the look with silver accessories for a touch of sparkle. EPA

See the best looks from the 2017 Tony Awards red carpet of Anna Kendrick Anna Kendrick posed on the red carpet in an elegant black and white Miu Miu gown. The simple silhouette was accented by a dainty red brooch in the shape of a bow. She added a pair of white earrings to match the floral pattern. EPA

See the best looks from the 2017 Tony Awards red carpet of Sara Bareilles The “Waitress” star sparkled on the red carpet in a dazzling Naeem Khan gown. The long-sleeved creation featured a partially sheer bodice and was pulled together with a simple black band at the waist. EPA

See the best looks from the 2017 Tony Awards red carpet of Scarlett Johansson Scarlett Johansson opted for a white skirt suit from Michael Kors. The oversized blazer and skirt were embroidered with tiny chain details and she paired the look with silver stilettos and a waist-cinching belt. AP

See the best looks from the 2017 Tony Awards red carpet of Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde Olivia Wilde, who recently made her Broadway debut in “1984,” brought her fiancé Jason Sudeikis along for the biggest night in theater. The star wore a red crystal-embellished gown with a plunging neckline from Michael Kors Collection. AP

See the best looks from the 2017 Tony Awards red carpet of Glenn Close Glenn Close returned to Broadway this year in “Sunset Boulevard” and stepped onto the Tony Awards red carpet in a glamorous navy gown. The long-sleeved dress featured an intricate pattern and subtle slit. She added a gold and silver cuff bracelet to complete the look. AP

See the best looks from the 2017 Tony Awards red carpet of Kevin Spacey Kevin Spacey stepped out in a dapper navy and black tuxedo. The actor served as host for the evening and opened the show with a rousing tribute to the plays nominated for best musical this year. AP

See the best looks from the 2017 Tony Awards red carpet of Cynthia Nixon Cynthia Nixon, who took home an award for her work in “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes,” was glowing in this pink Rosie Assoulin number. She paired the column gown with a matching silk clutch and vibrant red pumps. AP

See the best looks from the 2017 Tony Awards red carpet of Sutton Foster The Broadway vet sparkled in a black Christian Siriano halter gown. The star paired the dress with multicolored rings and earrings to add pops of color. AP

See the best looks from the 2017 Tony Awards red carpet of Laura Linney Laura Linney was nominated for her role in “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes” and opted to wear a sunny Derek Lam frock for the award show. The strapless orange and yellow gown was a bright spot on the red carpet and she paired the ensemble with simple accessories to let the dress take center stage! AP

See the best looks from the 2017 Tony Awards red carpet of Uma Thurman Uma Thurman posed on the red carpet in a classic black ensemble. The elegant skirt and button-down shirt were paired with simple black pumps and a clutch. She added a dazzling statement necklace to complete the look. AP

See the best looks from the 2017 Tony Awards red carpet of Cobie Smulders, Taran Killam Married couple Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam both made their Broadway debuts this year, and celebrated with a night out at the Tonys! Smulders wore a Schiaparelli gown with an elaborate scene crafted from a patchwork of patterned prints. She added a shock of electric blue eye shadow for an added punk-rock vibe. AP

See the best looks from the 2017 Tony Awards red carpet of Orlando Bloom The actor stepped onto the red carpet in a classic black suit with a hint of blue detailing on the lapel. The subtle accent perfectly matched his blue tie for an understated, cool effect. AP

See the best looks from the 2017 Tony Awards red carpet of Tina Fey Tina Fey looked fabulous in fringe wearing this elegant Sally LaPointe gown. She added a stunning bracelet and simple earrings to complete the look. AP

See the best looks from the 2017 Tony Awards red carpet of Ben Platt The “Dear Evan Hansen” star looked dashing in a classic navy tuxedo with a black shawl collar lapel. The actor took home the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical. AP

See the best looks from the 2017 Tony Awards red carpet of Laurie Metcalf The actress took home the Tony for best performance in a leading role in a play. She wore an elegant silk Christian Siriano gown with a loosely draped neckline and a thigh-high slit. She paired the look with gold bangles for a simple touch of sparkle. AP

See the best looks from the 2017 Tony Awards red carpet of Sarah Paulson Sarah Paulson rocked Rodarte on the red carpet Sunday night. The white column gown was covered in an unconventional lace pattern and paired with a vibrant red clutch. AP

See the best looks from the 2017 Tony Awards red carpet of Cynthia Erivo The “The Color Purple” actress stepped out in a figure-hugging Chris Gelinas gown for the awards show. The long-sleeved creation was covered in iridescent beading and featured a dramatic train with a frayed hem. AP

See the best looks from the 2017 Tony Awards red carpet of Phoebe Cates, Kevin Kline Phoebe Cates accompanied hubby Kevin Kline on the red carpet in a flowing gown from Of Rare Origin. The star paired the black printed dress with a purse that featured a vibrant purple heart. Kline thanked his wife later in the night after taking home the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play. AP

Radio City Music Hall was packed with celebrities dressed to impress, so it's no surprise that the best show of all may have been out on the red carpet. Tall, flower-studded hedges lining 50th Street in Manhattan to serve as the backdrop for some of the most dazzling sartorial creations.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Bette Midler steals spotlight at Tonys with hilariously long speech Play Video - 1:00 Bette Midler steals spotlight at Tonys with hilariously long speech Play Video - 1:00

Bette Midler won big for her role in "Hello, Dolly!" and in an iconic move, the star refused to be played off stage when her acceptance speech ran a little long. Ben Platt took home the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical for his role in "Dear Evan Hansen," and his sweet speech had the crowd out of their seats.

And Chrissy Teigen was on-hand to support her hubby John Legend for his win as a producer on "August Wilson's Jitney." This award rounds out his collection of Grammys and Oscars — meaning he's only an Emmy away from snagging the legendary EGOT. We'll be watching!