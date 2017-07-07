The next 'Dress'? People are debating the colors in this Nike outfit

share tweet pin email

Now there's another clothing photo on the internet to debate.

Two years after #TheDress broke the internet, there's a new outfit to show us that things aren't always black and white.

Ã rosa com branco, mas a luz da foto deixa o short meio verde/azul, sei lÃ¡ pic.twitter.com/iRCa9NG1ni — Rafaella (@RafaellaWaldorf) June 27, 2017

The photo of a Nike tank top, shorts and sandals, which seems to have first appeared June 27 on Twitter from user @RafaellaWaldorf with the caption (roughly translated from Portuguese): "It's pink with white, but the light from the photo leaves the shorts half green / blue, I do not know."

The photo later picked up steam when Rachel Stewart of Nottingham, England, posted the photo — this time with the header: "Here we go again! What two colors do you see?" — on Facebook.

"Dunno how others see anything other than pink and white?" she wrote.

But others, including those who are right (me), see gray and turquoise. To make matters worse, some even see pink and turquoise. Others say the colors look different when they look at the photograph a second time.

The debate reminds people of #TheDress, worn by a mother of the bride in 2015 and first posted by a friend of the bride Caitlin McNeill on Tumblr after she noticed that different people saw different colors in the photograph.

The dress, which is actually was blue and black, was perceived by some to be white and gold. Vision scientists explained, after researching the matter, that the brain can make assumptions about what we are seeing, and those who assumed the dress was shot in a shadow were more likely to see the gold and white colors.

From this day on, the world will be divided into two people. Blue & black, or white & gold. http://t.co/xJeR7GldwP pic.twitter.com/i6BwVzPzSZ — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 27, 2015

"Shadows overrepresent blue light," Pascal Wallisch wrote in Slate. "Mentally subtracting short-wavelength light (which would appear blue-ish) from an image will make it look yellow-ish."

The lesson here might be that even though we are around the same objects, we can all see them in very different ways.