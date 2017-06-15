Tell us why you or someone you love could use an Ambush Make-Under!

share tweet pin email

Calling all Kathie Lee and Hoda fans! We want to fly a lucky woman to NYC for a very special Louis Licari makeover experience!

This time, we're doing something a little different — a make-under!

Do you know someone who has dyed her hair for years or doesn’t feel put together unless she wears a full face of makeup (even for a trip to the school bus stop or grocery store)? If so, we want to hear from you!

Shutterstock

We want to do this make-under in time for summer and bring this lucky lady back to her natural beauty. We'll even make her look 10 years younger in the process.

Send us a photo of your nominee and tell us why she deserves some help from our beauty dream team in the form below!