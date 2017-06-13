share tweet pin email

Haters will have to try a lot harder to get under Adamari López’s skin. The Telemundo morning show host was hit with a barrage of criticism late last month after she posted a photo of herself with her partner, Toni Costa, relaxing in the sun and surf while on vacation.

In the image, López looks at ease in an oversized floppy hat and black one-piece swimsuit as she celebrates her 46th birthday. The comments, however, were not very kind to the TV personality, who has also starred in numerous Spanish-language soap operas.

But rather than let the rude remarks get to her, López used the incident as a teaching moment, turning the criticisms on their head.

Getty Images Adamari Lopez attended Telemundo's Al Rojo Vivo 15th anniversary celebration last month.

“I think that when people criticize, they criticize themselves more,” she told TODAY in an email. “I do not take it personal. Most likely, those individuals that criticize so brutally have a void in their lives, which reflects in trying to destroy or denigrate others, when in fact it is a reflection of what they have in their heart. What some may not understand is that I am happy with my life and the things I have achieved as a woman, a professional and now a mother.”

López co-hosts the Emmy Award-winning Telemundo show "Un Nuevo Día," alongside Daniel Sarcos, Rashel Diaz, Ana Maria Canseco and Diego Schoening, and is a proud mother to 2-year-old daughter Alaïa. Additionally, López said she would rather enjoy her life “being a mom, wife and public figure” than worrying about what people are saying about her figure, especially since she’s already been through so much.

“After facing cancer, I have gone through several physical changes,” she said. “My body has changed. I went from being thin (size 0-2) to size 6, and my weight has been up and down ever since. During my pregnancy, I gained more weight and I haven’t committed myself to losing it yet. I’m aware that I would like to lose weight for my health, but not to satisfy the people who think I should lose weight. I will not stop showing who I am, and I will continue to live happily every stage of my life.”

López announced her diagnosis of breast cancer in March 2005 during a press conference, and underwent surgery. The following year, it was reported that she was in remission, and she has been a champion for breast cancer awareness ever since.

The TV personality added that she hopes she can send a body positive message to the next generation, especially in an age of so much social media bullying and shaming.

“I would tell (young women) not to get carried away by comments from people who do not know their circumstances,” she said. “To never be ashamed of who they are. The size or shape of your body doesn't define you as a person, it doesn’t determine who you are or what you can contribute to the world. … Be proud of yourself, recognize your achievements and work on your weaknesses to surpass yourself. Love yourself and respond to those who are rude (or make negative comments towards you) with love.”