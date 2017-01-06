Best uncle ever wears suit to meet newborn niece because 'first impressions matter'

share tweet pin email

When 18-year-old Grant Kessler found out his sister Olivia was about to have her baby, he decided to dress up to meet the newest member of the family.

The Pickerington, Ohio, teen made his way to the hospital in a full suit complete with a tie clip and pocket square. At first glance, you might guess he was on his way to a job interview rather than an afternoon at the hospital.

my sister is about to have a baby and my brother showed up to the hospital in a suit because "first impressions matter" pic.twitter.com/KtNV4mvnDU — iris kessler (@Iris_Elisabeth_) January 3, 2017

The family welcomed an adorable baby girl, Carter Kay, earlier this week.

"When Carter's older, I wanted her to look back and look at those pictures of the day she was born and see the like, respect and attention she was getting that day," Grant told NBC affiliate WCMH-TV. "I think me wearing the suit was a small part of that."

At first, his 16-year-old sister, Iris, laughed. Grant simply told her that "impressions matter." She tweeted out the sweet sentiment along with a photo of Grant and the post has racked up more than 450,000 likes in three days.

The family was blown away by the response they've gotten and are looking forward to sharing memories of the day with Carter and reminding her that she's loved.

It looks like little Carter appreciated her uncle's thoughtful gesture. In another photo, Grant Kessler holds his niece adoringly as she waves a tiny hand in his direction.

The family is loving their newest addition. "She's the first newborn we've had so we're all cooing over her endlessly," Iris Kessler said. "She's perfect!"