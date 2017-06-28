Taylor Swift is back and her natural curls are causing a sensation

share tweet pin email

Taylor Swift is back — and she’s embracing her curly roots again.

The singer was seen on Twitter Monday night in a congratulatory video clip for the NBA’s MVP award recipient Russell Westbrook. In the video, Swift tells a story about how she taught the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard how to play basketball; she later debunks the funny made-up anecdote.

Fans were happy to see Swift make a rare appearance amid her current hiatus and were also quick to notice the singer returning to the natural curls she sported circa 2008.

Swift's tresses have famously evolved along with her music. Ever since the singer-songwriter made the switch from country to pop after her 2012 "Red" album, her locks have gone sleek.

The "Blank Space" singer is known for having rocked almost every hairstyle imaginable. She was even spotted sporting a bleach-blond bob at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

Although her country days may be over, it seems Swift is going back to basics with her new curly look. Some Swifties even took to Twitter to speculate whether these throwback curls mean that her highly anticipated sixth album is on the way.

This is what Taylorâs hair looks like as of today. Do I sense a new album coming? @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/qO3vteSXZj — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSupdated) June 27, 2017

Swift has been quiet on social media for the last few months — only emerging in January for her "Fifty Shades Darker" song "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" with former One Direction member Zayn Malik — but fans have their fingers crossed that these curls are hinting at some new music to come.