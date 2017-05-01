Swimsuits for all! The 5 most flattering styles to try this season

share tweet pin email

The countdown to summer has officially begun!

Memorial Day is just a few weeks away and before we know it, there will be barbecues and lazy days by the pool or beach. So that means it's time to start thinking about swimwear.

Whether you prefer bikinis or one-pieces, there are so many fabulous styles that will make you feel confident and beautiful this season. Brittany Burke of Stylewatch has rounded up a few of her favorites to make the shopping process easier.

1. The bold bikini

If you're into bright colors and funky prints, swimwear is the perfect opportunity to have some fun with fashion. Women with a larger bust will love this underwire bikini top since it provides secure support. And a ruched bikini bottom is incredibly flattering on all body types.

Birds of Paradise Underwire Bikini Top, $98, Echo

Birds of Paradise Ruched Bikini Bottom, $78, Echo

2. The most flattering print

Prints can be intimidating, but they definitely don't have to be. This printed suit creates the illusion of a cinched in waist thanks to indented pattern on the sides.

Trina Turk Algiers Printed One-Piece Swimsuit, $148, Lord & Taylor

3. The ultimate one-piece

If you want a versatile swimsuit, this is your answer! The zipper allows you customize the neckline to your liking. There's also a shelf bra with removable molded cups, which will give the utmost support and shape. The mesh inserts at the hip area create the illusion of even longer legs.

GabiFresh Champagne Zipper Swimsuit, $69, Swimsuits For All

4. The fashion-forward bikini

Off-the-shoulder styles are all the rage, so it's no surprise that it's made it's way into swimwear. The ruffle on this bikini top creates the illusion of a fuller chest for boyish body types while a high-waisted bikini bottom is flattering for anyone.

Bandeau Bikini Top, $25, Old Navy

High-Waist Swim Bottoms, $25, Old Navy

5. The sexy suit

This swimsuit is the ultimate combination between a classic one-piece and sultry bikini. The crochet detail is unique and fashion-forward, while peek-a-boo areas give the illusion of a two-piece. Plus, a high-neckline always looks sophisticated. If you're looking take a bit of fashion risk, this is the suit for you.

Kenneth Cole Swimwear Tough Luxe High Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $123, SwimOutlet.com