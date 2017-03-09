'The sweetest person' gets beautiful Ambush Makeover after losing 137 pounds

share tweet pin email

It was a gorgeous day out on the plaza, and our Ambush Makeover team found two women to pamper with even more gorgeous makeovers!

Celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari and TODAY Style Squad member Jill Martin spent two hours primping these lucky ladies and getting them ready to show off their glamorous transformations.

Cindy Thomson

TODAY Cindy Thomson looks amazing after shedding over 100 pounds!

After losing 137 pounds, Cindy Thomson was looking forward to celebrating her new body with a full makeover! Her husband, Steven, proudly showed off the pants she wore before losing all the weight, and Cindy agreed that she was ready for some figure-flattering clothes.

"I'm ready for a change and need to do something with this hair and get rid of these sweatpants," Cindy, 58, told TODAY.

Licari chose a single process hair treatment to wash away grays and erase years from her look. The soft brunette hair color was perfect for her warm skin tone, and hairstylist Arsen Gurgov cut off inches to create a sleek bob with eyebrow-grazing bangs.

Nathan Congleton/TODAY Thomson's beautiful makeover left everyone emotional!

Martin chose a straight leg jean to highlight her tiny pins and soft Clara Sunwoo separates for a layered look that she can wear over and over again.

The tears were flowing for Thomson's big reveal. Licari even said, "You're not only the sweetest person I've ever met, you're one of the most beautiful people I've ever met."

We couldn't agree more!

Check out the items below to get her look.

Straight Leg Jeans, $114, Macy's

Macy's

Drape Tunic Cardigan, $79, Clara Sunwoo

Clara Sunwoo

Mid-Length Tank, $49, Clara Sunwoo

Clara Sunwoo

Hayden Collar Necklace, $55, Chico's

Chico's

Heidi Vogley

TODAY Heidi Vogley before her Ambush Makeover.

Heidi Vogley was in the city to celebrate her daughter Jillian's 20th birthday, and she was shocked to be plucked from the crowd. Vogley, 52, was excited for a relaxing morning and the chance to feel refreshed with her new makeover!

Licari added depth to her hair by adding a darker base and sun-kissed highlights throughout. Gurgov completed the look by cutting off a little length and adding an effortless, side-swept bang.

Nathan Congleton/TODAY Vogley is ready for a night out in NYC!

Martin chose edgy pieces like a black motorcycle jacket and chic tassel necklace for a look that can easily go from day to night!

Check out all the pieces from Vogley's makeover below. Congrats to both ladies on their brand-new looks!

Straight Leg Jeans, $114, Macy's

Macy's

Liam Moto Jacket, $698, Thacker

Thacker

Mid-Length Tank, $49, Clara Sunwoo

Clara Sunwoo

Chain Tassel Necklace, $96, Marlyn Schiff