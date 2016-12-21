Who wants a sushi-cure?
No, that's not a Jedi mind trick to help you stop spending your whole paycheck on takeout. (If only!) But it can help you get your Japanese food fix — if only on your fingertips — in the form of a sushi manicure.
A sushi-cure.
Have you ever attempted to read the entire sushi menu and panicked? Maki? Nigiri? Sashimi? How can one possibly choose?!
Well, the sushi-cure comes in all your favorite forms and flavors. And it's a veritable feast for the eyes.
First up: French-manicure-style maki roll nails, like these from YouTube nail artist Mattania Morris.
Now that's what we call a hot tip.
Or maybe you're more of a sashimi fan? Hikari Kawachi has you covered.
For something a little less literal, YouTube blogger RoxyRocks created this adorable, kawaii-style nigiri manicure:
And if you're not quite ready to commit, you can go for a dainty accent nail.
But wait! There's more!
Not the artistic type? How about a decal option? These Personail nail wraps will set you back $15.
Or, if you're really lucky, you can get someone like the talented folks at Clara H. Nails in Melbourne to DIY you a 3-D set.
Just don't try to take a bite out of them. Then you'll really need a sushi cure.
On the bright side, no sodium bloat!