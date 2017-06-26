Style

Steve Carell lets his hair go gray — and he's a total silver fox

TODAY

George Clooney has been Hollywood's leading silver fox for some time, but the new father of two should look out. He's got some real competition when it comes to going gray in style.

Check out the new and improved — and gloriously gray —Steve Carell.

GETTY
Steve Carell showed off some studly salt and pepper locks in London last week.

The star attended the world premiere of "Despicable Me 3" in Los Angeles over the weekend, but he premiered his new look in London just days earlier — and the reviews are in.

It's a hit!

While it's almost impossible to find a topic everyone agrees about on social media, the actor's new look seems to be the rare exception to that rule.

No polarizing opinions here. He's just hot.

GETTY

In fact, his silver locks left GQ wondering "how Steve Carell got so damn hot overnight."

But it didn't happen overnight.

In fact, we noticed he tested out the salt-and-pepper look at this year's Golden Globes in January, before going back to his dark roots for the Oscars the following month.

GETTY
Steve Carell at the Golden Globes on January 8, 2017 and at the Academy Awards on February 26.

This time the star's simply teamed up the gray with a clean-shaven face, cool shades and on-point casual-wear.

The winning combination explains the sudden sensation.

But make no mistake; as some of his fans have pointed out, Carell has always been easy on the eyes.

There's no doubt about that!

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Jon Stewart’s shirtless shenanigans go viral

Play Video - 0:45

Jon Stewart’s shirtless shenanigans go viral

Play Video - 0:45

More: Style Celeb style

TOP