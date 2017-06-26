share tweet pin email

George Clooney has been Hollywood's leading silver fox for some time, but the new father of two should look out. He's got some real competition when it comes to going gray in style.

Check out the new and improved — and gloriously gray —Steve Carell.

GETTY Steve Carell showed off some studly salt and pepper locks in London last week.

The star attended the world premiere of "Despicable Me 3" in Los Angeles over the weekend, but he premiered his new look in London just days earlier — and the reviews are in.

It's a hit!

Honestly take your Goslings and your Zayns Malik and give me 2017 Steve Carell pic.twitter.com/lUWWF2A8Ue — Chloe Gilke (@GilkeAsCharged) June 21, 2017

someone plz tell me when Steve Carell got grey and turned into George Clooney's brother pic.twitter.com/DwN9n0bkwE — Courtney Heier (@courtneyheier) June 23, 2017

Steve Carell experiencing a glo up when he's pushing 55 gives me hope. pic.twitter.com/puw72ZhLjM — Keifer (@KeiferLirette) June 23, 2017

While it's almost impossible to find a topic everyone agrees about on social media, the actor's new look seems to be the rare exception to that rule.

No polarizing opinions here. He's just hot.

In fact, his silver locks left GQ wondering "how Steve Carell got so damn hot overnight."

But it didn't happen overnight.

In fact, we noticed he tested out the salt-and-pepper look at this year's Golden Globes in January, before going back to his dark roots for the Oscars the following month.

GETTY Steve Carell at the Golden Globes on January 8, 2017 and at the Academy Awards on February 26.

This time the star's simply teamed up the gray with a clean-shaven face, cool shades and on-point casual-wear.

The winning combination explains the sudden sensation.

if you dont want steve carell at his 2006 you dont deserve him at his 2017 https://t.co/dr3sujEGu1 — p (@htepxige) June 23, 2017

But make no mistake; as some of his fans have pointed out, Carell has always been easy on the eyes.

There's no doubt about that!