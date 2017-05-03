Steals and Deals: Yoga pants, leather bags, bangles and more

share tweet pin email

Jill's Steals and Deals contains great deals offered by retailers to TODAY viewers.

Please click on the following website links to be directed to the offers from the companies we featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply.

Colorful leggings, bracelets, tote bags, more: Jill's Steals and Deals

The exclusive deals to TODAY viewers will last about 24 hours, but check the specific retailers' sites for specific terms and conditions. Prices below do not include any fees or shipping or handling.

Due to an overwhelming response, some of these products' sites may experience technical difficulties.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dmitry Gubin / Amrita

Retail price: $75

Discount price: $22

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYBANGLE

(To purchase the bangles, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Amrita Singh is offering their bangle sets at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

The Keya/Monaco/Monte Carlo Bangle sets are one of Amrita Singh's top selling signature styles.

They consist of an assortment of bangles in Brass, Resin, Crystals and seed beads.

The 9 piece Keya bangle set comes in 5 colorful combinations.

The 18 piece Monaco bangle set comes in 4 colorful combinations.

The 18 piece Monte Carlo bangle set comes in 5 colorful combinations.

They are sold in a a medium size.

Amrita Singh says their product will ship within two weeks and is offering free shipping! All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $75 product for $22, click here.

Have a question about the product? Contact Todayshow@amritasingh.com.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Electric Yoga

Retail price: $77-$108

Discount price: $23-$33

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYYOGA

(To purchase the leggings, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Electric Yoga is offering their leggings at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

These fun and colorful leggings and capris are perfect for your summer activewear collection.

Styles are available in basic black and also brighter spring colors like fuschia, green, yellow, orange and blue.

The collection is on trend with ballerina inspired styles and color blocking.

Details like mesh panels create a really slimming effect.

Super soft fabric makes these fashionable, functional and comfortable!

Celebrities spotted wearing Electric Yoga include: Selma Blair, Vanessa Hudgens and more.

Electric Yoga says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $8.00. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $77-$108 for $23-$33, click here.

Have a question about the product? Contact Deals@electricyoga.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MILA

Retail price: $398

Discount price: $68

Percent discount: 83 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYMILA

(To purchase the bags, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

M.I.L.A is offering their deluxe canvas leather bag at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

A homage to the vibrant colors of the French Riviera: M.I.L.A’s new St. Tropez bag will take you from the beach to the office, around the city, to the gym and on a weekend trip.

Crafted from 100-percent genuine leather and durable canvas, this lightweight summer tote has a top zip closure, a spacious cotton-lined interior, and three leather-trimmed interior pockets to keep you neatly organized.

The front leather-trimmed pocket has a magnet closure and waterproof lining, making it the perfect place to store your bikini and sunscreen, or to keep your everyday essentials close at hand.

Choose from the new trend colors for the season: Turquoise, orange, yellow, ivory, grey, blue and black.

M.I.L.A says their product will arrive within two weeks if in stock and 4-6 weeks for backorder at an estimated shipping cost of $9.98 plus $6.98 for each additional unit. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $398 product for $68, click here.

Have a question about the product? Contact: info@mila4u.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

D.L. & Co

Retail price: $85

Discount price: $25

Percent discount: 71 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYCANDLE

(To purchase the candle, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

D.L. & Co is offering their luxury candles at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

These hand blown glass candles are soy blended with natural cotton wicks.

They come in beautiful spring colors like pink, purple, blue and turquoise.

The gourgeous packaging make them great ready-to-gift items! They are perfect for housewarming, hostess gifts, birthdays and graduations.

Celeb fans include: Rachel Zoe and Charlize Theron.

The brand can be found in such stores as Bloomingdales, Saks, Neiman Marcus and more.

D.L. & Co says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $6.95. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $85 product for $25, click here.

Have a question? Contact info@dlluxury-deals.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Frog Hill

Retail price: $135 for set of two

Discount price: $39 for set of two

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYBOX

(To purchase the set, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Frog Hill Designs is offering their lacquer box set at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

The Frog Hill High Gloss Lacquer Box Sets are gorgeous accessories for any home.

Each set comes in eight colors and two sizes (medium and large) so you can find both the perfect color and the perfect size for all your needs. Choose from the following: Red, pink, navy, yellow, turquoise, taupe, gray, cream with black trim.

The boxes have a removable lid and are perfect to store all your little extras including jewelry, keys, recipe cards or desk accessories.

Frog Hill Designs says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $7.99. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $135 product for $39, click here.

Have a question? Contact CustServ@froghilldesigns.net.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

