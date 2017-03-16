Steals and Deals: Wraps, necklaces, nail polish and more

share tweet pin email

Up Pants

Retail price: $115

Discount price: $34

Percent discount: 70 percent off

Discount code: TODAYUP

(To purchase the pants, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Up! pants is offering their pants at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

All Up! pants are conceal body imperfections thanks to the amazing built-in front panel, which minimizes tummy for a super slimming effect.

Not only do they make your legs look longer but they are stretchy, comfortable and machine washable.

The fabric composition is nylon, rayon, and spandex or lycra.

Sizes run 2-16.

Colors offered are: black, white, navy, orange, electric blue, check print, soft stripe print, safari print, and gold stripe print.

Up! pants says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $7.50. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $115 product for $34, click here.

Have a question about the product? Contact customerservice@uppantsmontreal.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Donni Charm

Retail price: $170

Discount price: $34

Percent discount: 80 percent off

Discount code: TODAYCAPE

(To purchase the cape, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Donni Wonder is offering their cape at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

The luxe jersey knit fabric drapes beautifully and can be worn as a cape, scarf and more, making it perfect for day to night and travel.

The versatility with this piece is endless : Cape, scarf, shawl, shirt, skirt, headwrap and more.

This is one of our most popular styles.

The cape is machine washable.

Available in navy, creme, heather grey and blush.

Worn and loved by celebs such as Beyonce, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Jessica Alba

A portion of every scarf gets donated to a different charity.

Donni Wonder says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $9.00. All sales are final. for more information and to buy the $170 product for $34, click here.

Have a question about the product? Contact deals@donnicharm.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Boulevard

Retail price: $395

Discount price: $89

Percent discount: 77 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYBAG

(To purchase the bag, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

The Boulevard is offering their bag at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

The Blake Satchel is made of genuine leather with 22K gold plated hardware and removable strap. There is an outside zipper for quick access to all your essentials.

It comes in five color blocking styles. Navy/Brown, Gray/Charcoal, Crème/Black, Camel/Black, Black/Navy.

The Boulevard says their product will arrive within two weeks at a estimated shipping cost of $10.95. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $395 product for $89, click here.

Have a question about the product? Contact info@iloveblvd-deals.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew Marc

Retail price: $75

Discount price: $18

Percent discount: 76 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYSUNGLASSES

(To purchase the sunglasses, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Marc New York is offering sunglasses at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Each pair uses unique signature hardware and high tech metals

Polarized sunglasses are great as they reduce glare from water, glass, and other reflective surfaces.

Choose from many designs such as: Aviators, classics, square, cat-eyes, and rounded frames

Marc New York says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $5.95. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $75 product for $18, click here.

Have a question about the product? Contact info@andrewmarc-deals.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Color Club

Retail price: $59.50

Discount price: $18

Percent discount: 70 percent off

Discount code: TODAYNAILPOLISH

(To purchase the nail polish, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Color Club is offering their nail polish set at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

The nail polish is professional quality with a no-streak formula. It is expertly designed to go on smoothly.

It will stay on for up to 7 days!

Nail polishes feature high-quality brushes for the perfect application.

All of the polishes are made in the USA.

Choose from 10 different sets.

Color Club says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $4.95. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $59.50 product for $18, click here.

Have a question about the product? Contact info@colorclub-deals.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Neo

Retail price: $195

Discount price: $59

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYHAIRTOOLS

(To purchase the hair styling set, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Neo Professional is offering their hair styling set at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Here are the three luxury hair styling sets to choose from:

Set 1

Travel mini dryer: The nano technology helps to protect and seal the cuticle of the hair.

Hair straightener: Great for straightening, curling and shaping.

Tapered twister: Get perfectly defined and long lasting curls.

Set 2

Heated brush: Great for straightening, curling and giving volume.

Travel mini hair straightener: Easily fits in handbag and is ready to use in 30 seconds.

Comb: Helps prepare hair for styling.

Set 3

Hair straighter: Great for straightening, curling and shaping.

Tapered twister: Get perfectly defined and long lasting curls.

Travel mini hair straightener: Easily fits in handbag and is ready to use in 30 seconds.

Neo Professional says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $9.95. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $195 product for $59, click here.

Have a question about the product? Contact info@neoprofessional-deal.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GB Studio

Retail price: $159

Discount price: $39

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYGB

(To purchase the necklace, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

GB Studio is offering their necklace at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Treat yourself, girlfriend or loved ones to the ultimate beautiful necklace that features fun, girlie and inspirational word combinations.

All the necklaces are either 14-K gold plated or sterling silver dipped.

Choose from 12 different word combinations: Girl/Power, Love is/Everything, Namaste/Believe, BFF/BESTIE, Go For It/Imagine, Life/Laugh.

GB Studio says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $7. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $159 product for $39, click here.

Have a question about the product? Contact gbstudiohelp@gmail.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

