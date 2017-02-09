Steals and Deals: Womens boots, Cuisinart coffeemaker, silk PJs and more

share tweet pin email

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cat Footwear

Retail price: $100-$160

Discount price: $30-$48

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYCAT

(To purchase the shoes, click on one of the two links above. Enter the promotional code at checkout and click apply. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price. You MUST limit the product to one per person.)

Cat Footwear is offering their womens footwear at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Stay warm and stylish this winter! Cat Footwear is offering four of their most popular boots.

Choose from the following:

Jory: With traditional biker boot details, Jory tells a story in soft leather and suede materials with faux fur lining for boots that are comfortable and loaded with winter chic. The ankle height is easy to wear and the outsole never stops. Available in whole and half sizes 5-10 and 11.

Teegan: You are wired for fun. So biker boot inspiration is all you. Teegan is comfortable, durable and the mix of premium leather and suede has this interesting winter wild child appeal. The warm faux fur linings and easy to wear height begs for ultra-skinny jeans, roomy sweaters and Fair Isle prints. Available in whole and half sizes 5-10 and 11.

Harper Fur: A little sporty inspiration goes a long way in this style. This buttery smooth suede wedge boot is street chic with plenty of attitude and just the right amount of toughness. The faux fur trim and lining add extra warmth and look white hot for winter. You can wear in the snow or rain and your feet will stay dry, warm and stylish. Available in whole and half sizes 5-10 and 11.

Alexi: Alexi is the boot your friends will want to borrow. With a cozy sweater cuff on all three neutral colors, this earthy boot carries effortlessly from season to season. Pair them with leggings, moto jackets and anything plaid. Available in whole and half sizes 5-10 and 11.

Cat Footwear says their product will arrive within two weeks with free shipping. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $100-$160 product for $38-$40, click here.

Have a question? Contact customerservice@catfootwear.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PJ Harlow

Retail price: $144

Discount price: $43

Percent discount: Up to 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYLOUNGEWEAR

(To purchase the loungewear, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

PJ Harlow is offering their two-piece loungewear set at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Relax and feel fabulous with PJ Harlow's two-piece loungewear set.

The material combination of soft knits and silky satin will feel fabulous against your skin.

Its loose, easy and comfortable fit flatters many body shapes.

Available in sizes: XS-XL. All are machine washable, dryer safe and made in the USA.

PJ Harlow says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $9.95. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $144 product for $43, click here.

Have a question? Contact info@pjharlow-deals.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alicia Adams

Retail price: $395

Discount price: $79

Percent discount: Up to 80 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYBLANKET

(To purchase the blanket, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Alicia Adams is offering their Alpaca blankets at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Accent your favorite couch or bed!

Stay warm at your next outdoor game, tailgate or camping trip.

The blankets are extremely soft and durable.

Choose from 26 different styles of stripes and solids.

Alicia Adams says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $8.95. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $395 product for $79, click here.

Have a question about the product? Contact info@aliciaadamsalpaca-deals.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ayres

Retail price: $50

Discount price: $15

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAY70

(To purchase the hand cream, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

AYRES Beauty is offering their hand cream set a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

AYRES Beauty is offering a luxury shea butter hand cream set of their best selling collections.

These are great to throw in your purse for travel, to take to work or a night out.

The following scents are included: Midnight Tango (Signature warm and sensual aroma), Pampas Sunrise (Sweet Citrus aroma), Patagonia (Fresh and Serene aroma) and Sweet Nostalgia (Floral).

All hand creams are naturally derived, paraben free and made with pure essential oils.

AYRES Beauty says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $6.95. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $50 product for $15, click here.

Have a question? Contact: deals@ayresbeauty.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cuisinart

Retail price: $185

Discount price: $56

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYCOFFEE

(To purchase the coffeemaker, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Cuisinart is offering their coffeemaker at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Savor every deliciously fresh cup with the Cuisinart Single Cup Grind and Brew.

Choose your favorite coffee beans and let the built-in grinder start the transformation into beautifully brewed, gourmet quality java every time.

It grinds whole beans and dispenses ground coffee directly into a filter.

The charcoal water filter removes impurities and ensures fresh tasting coffee.

Cup sizes range from 4 oz. to 16 oz.

Cuisinart says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $12.95. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $185 product for $56, click here.

Have a question? Contact info@cuisinart-deals.com.

