Steals and Deals: Monogrammed necklace, leather purse, makeup and more

Whish

Retail price: $70

Discount price: $17.50

Percent discount: 75 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYWHISH

(To purchase the bundle, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Whish is offering their bundle of best-sellers at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Whish is a high performance natural line, all products are free of parabens, sulfates, petrochemicals and phalates.

This delightful bundle of Whish best sellers will leave your skin soft, smooth, and beautiful.

The bundle includes the following: The popular Body Trio of three great products (body butter, shave cream and bath and body gel) in a generous 2 oz travel size and a full size Sugar Scrub. You will gently cleanse, get the smoothest shave ever, moisturizing body gel, get the smoothest shave ever (guys and gals) with our shaving cream and receive intense hydration with our body butter.

The 12 oz Sugar Scrub exfoliates and moisturizes without a greasy mess.

This bundle is available in three amazing scents, Pomegranate, Coconut, and Blue Agave.

Whish says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $4.95. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $70 product for $17.50, click here.

Have a question about the product? Contact Customercare@whishbeauty.com.

Nissa Jewelry

Retail price: $130

Discount price: $39

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAY2017

(To purchase the necklace, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Nissa Jewelry is offering their monogram necklaces at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

A fresh spin on the timeless initial necklace, these bestsellers are the newest edition to Nissa’s popular line.

Circle Monogram necklaces have an adjustable length (15-17”) allow versatility, enabling them to be worn alone or layered.

Wear your own initial, or the initial of a loved one. They are available in letters A to Z and in an array of colors including 14k gold, silver and rose gold plated.

The necklaces are proudly handcrafted in the USA.

Nissa Jewelry says their product will arrive with two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $5.00. For more information and to buy the $130 product for $39, click here. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the product, click here.

Have a question? Contact today@nissajewelry.com.

Bella Pierre Makeup

Retail price: $50-$75

Discount: price: $15

Percent discount: Up to 80 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYMAKEUP

(To purchase the makeup beauty set, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Bella Pierre is offering their makeup at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Add some new makeup to your collection!

Bella Pierre Cosmetics is offering their 7 makeup set. Included in it is:

Strobing Kit

Contour & Highlighting Cream Palette

Glowing Palette

Flawless Complexion 4 Piece Kit

XII Eyeshadow Palette

Brow Palette

Kiss Proof Lip Crème Quad

Each set is made with 100% natural minerals and is hypo-allergenic. The collections suit all skin tones.

Bella Pierre says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $5.95. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $50-$75 product for $15, click here.

Have a question? Contact info@bellapierre-deals.com.

Anat Marin

Retail price: $510

Discount price: $89

Percent discount: 83 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYBAG

(To purchase the bag, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Anat Marin is offering their leather purse at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

This oversized carry-all bag is constructed of genuine leather and closes with a top magnetic snap.

It has two generously oversized side pockets on the outside and two wall pockets and a zip pocket on the inside which make it the perfect travel or diaper bag.

Designed in five vibrant metallic colors: Metallic Black, Metallic Gold, Metallic Pewter, Metallic Burgundy.

Anat Marin says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $11.95. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $510 product for $89, click here.

Have a question? Contact Info@AnatMarin-Deals.com.

Nation Ltd

Retail price: $160

Discount price: $48 for the set

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYSWEAT

(To purchase the set, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Nation Ltd is offering their tee and pants at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

The Lindsey Tee is a long-sleeved, wide crew neck with dropped shoulders and is 100-percent cotton.

The Jordan Pant is a full length sweatpant with an elastic banded waist and cuffs and a decorative drawstring. It features their signature vintage tri-blend, cotton/poly/rayon.

This is their best-selling 2-piece set that have been seen on such celebrities as Jessica Biel, Mila Kunis and more.

Nation Ltd says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $10. All sales are final. For more information and to buy purchase the $160 product for $48, click here.

Have a question about the product? Contact customerservice@nationltd.com.

