Steals and Deals: Makeup brushes, duvet set, throw pillows and more

Koolulu

Retail price: $99.99

Discount price: $29

Percent discount: 71 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYMAKEUPBRUSH

(To purchase the makeup brushes, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Koolulu is offering their makeup brush set at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Oval brushes are a favorite among makeup artists. They offer several advantages over conventional makeup brushes. For one, oval brushes are smartly shaped and tightly packed to give you the perfect coverage. Also, the handles are slightly curved and flexible to help you have more control over the movement of the brush and over product application.

Sized just right to apply face foundation, blush, contour, highlight, setting powder, bronzer, etc., these brushes are very unique and easy to use.

Designed to fit comfortably in your hand and apply product more ergonomically, they're made to provide superior delivery for all makeup application techniques.

Compatible with any type of foundation, BB Cream, powder, blush, etc.

Get a flawless finish, and professional results at home.

Koolulu says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $4.95. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $99.99 product for $29, click here.

Have a question about the product? Contact info@makeupbrush-deals.com.

Pure Fiber

Retail price: $196-206

Discount price: $58

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYSHEETS

(To purchase the sheet set, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Pure Fiber is offering their sheet or duvet set at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Choose between linen and tencel sheet sets or duvet set. Each set comes in queen, king or Cal King.

The tencel sheet and duvet sets, made from natural fibers derived from sustainable tree farms, are luxuriously soft and amazingly breathable. Made with 100 percent tencel and 300 thread count deep-pocket fitted sheet is fully elasticized and will fit mattresses up to 17-inch deep.

The tencel duvet and sheet sets come in soft, beautiful colors for spring that will update the look of the any bedroom or guest room including ivory, grey, blue, lilac and green. The linen sheet and duvet sets are smooth and cool to the touch.

They come in a selection of solid shades like beige and white so they will go with any color scheme.

Pure Fiber says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $9.50. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $196-206 product for $58, click here.

Have a question about the product? Contact custserv@pure-fiber.com.

Face to Face

Retail price: $89

Discount price: $25

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYPILLOW

(To purchase the pillows, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Face to Face is offering their decorative pillows at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

The Face to Face designs line was born from a desire to express everyday reminders worthy of sharing.

Each pillow has a timeless, funny or soul-full saying like below:

“You Make Me Happy When Skies are Grey”

“Happy House”“I Love Us”

“I Can’t People Today”

“Careful Free range Children”

“Only You”

“Enjoy the gift of an ordinary day”

The collection is hand made in Georgia and locally hand-screened in soft gray.

The pillows are available in two sizes: 12x22 and 16x16. They are perfect for the living room, bedroom or guest room

They are down-filled, washable, and bleachable and soften with each laundry.

Face to Face says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $9.00. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $89 product for $25, click here.

Have a question about the product? Contact pillows@facetofacedesigns.com.

Caro Home

Retail price: $140

Discount price: $39

Percent discount: 72 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYTOWELS

(To purchase the towel set, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Caro Home is offering their towel sets at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Each set includes 2 bath towels, 2 hand towels and 2 wash cloths.

This 6-piece towel set is being offered in 6 different styles and colors.

They are exceptionally luxurious, soft, plush, quick drying, extremely durable and virtually no linting.

Caro Home says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $8.95. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $140 product for $39, click here.

Have a question about the product? Contact info@carohome-deals.com.

Coobie Bras

Retail price: $74-84

Discount price: $24

Percent discount: 72 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYBRA

(To purchase the bras, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Coobie is offering their bras at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Choose between the following items:

Coobie Seamless Scoopneck Bras (Sets of 3 and Strapless Bandeau)

The Scoopneck features a gentle scoop front and smooth back. No hooks. One size truly fits a size 32A through a 36D. Adjustable straps and removable pads make it fantastic for everyday wear, work, exercise, yoga, pilates, gym, sleeping, moms, nursing moms, augmentation patients, breast cancer patients and survivors! Great for women from 16-70! The Bandeau is super cute, features a dressy lace front and fits sizes as the bras do.

Coobie Seamless V-neck Bras with Lace trim (Sets of 3 and Classic Thin Strap Camisole)

The V-neck with Lace trim features a pretty lace trim in front and smooth back. No hooks. One size truly fits a size 32A through a 36D. The Classic Camisole is super stretchy, very soft and fits sizes 2-12.

Coobie Seamless Lace Coverage Bra (Sets of 3 and Lace Back Bandeau)

This bra features a beautiful lace panel across the front providing more coverage and modesty then the traditional lower cut bras. The fabric is made of an ultra soft nylon and spandex blend. The Lace Back Bandeau is soft and stretchy and moves with you.

Coobie Seamless Racerback Sport Bras (Sets of 3 and Boy Short)

This bra is available in 3 sizes: small, medium and large and features a racer back style with adjustable straps for an exacting fit. The fabric is made of an ultra soft nylon and spandex blend. Each color has complimentary, contrasting stitching. The Boy Short is soft and stretchy and moves with you. Fits size 0 – 8.

Coobie says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $7.99. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $74-$84 product for $24, click here.

Have a question about the product? Contact info@totalstockroom.com.

Related Garments

Retail price: $105

Discount price: $34.50

Percent discount: 66 percent off!

Discount code: RELATEDTODAY

(To purchase the garments, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Related Garments is offering their men garments set at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Give your man this great weekend package set! Each weekend package option includes 3 matching sets of dress socks, no-show socks, and boxer briefs.

The no-show socks feature an anti-slip silicone gripper.

It's the perfect gift from the groom for the memorable groomsmen photos.

Choose between 2 options, each with 3 unique different styles.

Related Garments says their product will arrive within 3-5 business days. You have 3 days to exchange for a different size or return items. We cannot accept returns for underwear that have been tried on or removed from their packaging. For more information and to buy the $105 product for $34.50, click here.

Have a question about the product? Contact support@relatedgarments.com.

