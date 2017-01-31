share tweet pin email

Brrr! It's cold outside, and we all know how difficult it is to stay warm and still look fashionable at the same time.

Luckily Brittney Levine, host of Marie Claire's "The Fix," is here to show us the must-have clothes to make you feel warmer instantly — without the added bulk.

1. Staying warm while working out

Leaving your cozy bed is hard enough in the winter, let alone leaving the house to work out in the cold! But you don't have to get weighed down in heavy sweats and jackets. Try some of these items that will keep you both warm and streamlined.

Rechargeable Heated Fleece HeadBand, $39.95, Verseo

Verseo

Thermal Half-Zip Pullover, $169.95, Volt

Volt

Go-Dry Leggings, $20, Old Navy

Old Navy

Nike TR 6 Women's Training Shoes, $69.99, Kohl's

Kohls

2. Staying warm in a cold office

It's never a good workday when you're freezing at your desk. Layer your short-sleeve dresses with a turtleneck to add a cute, wintry take on spring dresses without overdoing it with sweaters and cardigans.

Chiffon Blouse, $24.99, H&M

H&M

Velvet Combo Dress, $28, Forever 21

Forever 21

Opaque Tight with Hidden Cushion Foot, $32, Yummie

Yummie

3. Staying warm during a casual yet trendy outing

It seems impossible to look stylish in the winter while staying warm at the same time, but the wardrobe options below allow you to have both without all the unnecessary layers.

Felt Fedora Hat, $19.90, Forever 21

Forever 21

Re:Named Satin Bomber Jacket, $63, ShopBop

ShopBop

Women HeatTeach Turtleneck T-shirt, $14.90, Uniqlo

Uniqlo

Metallic Pleated Skirt, $65, TopShop

TopShop

Patent Leather Sock Boots, $32.99, Forever 21

Forever 21

4. Staying warm while lounging in style

Whether it's cleaning the house or binge-watching the latest Netflix series, staying at home doesn't mean you have to look sloppy! Now you can lounge around the house in warmth — and leave the oversized sweatshirts in your drawers.

Cozychic Lite Calypso Wrap, $92, Barefoot Dreams

Barefoot Dreams

Dark Gray Modal-Blend Leggings, $10.99, Zulily

Zulily

Two Way Tank, $34, Yummie

Yummie

Flower Applique Scruff Slipper, $12.99, T J Maxx

T J Maxx

Effie Throw, $19.99, T J Maxx