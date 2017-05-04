25 amazing 'Star Wars' gifts for kids (and kids at heart)

share tweet pin email

May the Fourth be with you!

While May 4 has become the day to celebrate all things "Star Wars," it's also a convenient midway point between film releases, with "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" coming to theaters on Dec. 15. If you're as eager as we are for the next episode, here are some of the best gifts to help you celebrate the unofficial holiday.

Clothing and Accessories

Star Wars slip-on sneakers, $40, Gap

Star Wars raglan sweatshirt, $40, Gap

Boys 4-7x Star Wars a Collection for Kohl's BB-8 Graphic Tee, $13, Kohl's

Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Kids Watch with Mini Figure, $22, J.C. Penney

Star Wars Chewbacca Slippers with Sound, $30, ThinkGeek

Star Wars Socks, $13, Amazon

Kitchen

Star Wars Death Star Popcorn Maker, $40.00, ThinkGeek

Star Wars Cookbook and Ice Sabers, $22, Amazon

Star Wars Han Solo Frozen In Carbonite Glass Tempered Cutting Board, $18, Amazon

Star Wars Death Star Heat Change Mug, $6, ThinkGeek

Star War Death Star Stacking Measuring Cups, $25, Amazon

Star Wars pouch sandwich shaper R2-D2, $19, Amazon

ICUP Star Wars Darth Vader Kids Apron, $12, Amazon

Star Wars Darth Vader Toaster, $50, ThinkGeek

Thermos Star Wars R2D2 Drink Container, $15, Target

Star Wars Lightsaber Flatware Utensil Set, $12, Amazon

Tech

3-D Star Wars Darth Vader USB Touch Button LED Desk Table Light Lamp, $22, Amazon

Star Wars Mighty Minis Stormtrooper, $5, ThinkGeek

Star Wars 3-D Wall Nightlight - Yoda, $40, Target

Star Wars Remote Control BB-8 Droid, $68, Amazon

Toys

Rey, $20, Lego

Star Wars Homing Spider Droid, $30, Toys R Us

Star Wars Rogue One Action Figure 12" 6-Pack, $50, Target

The Force Awakens Chewbacca Electronic Mask, $19, Amazon

A-wing Star Fighter, $40, Lego