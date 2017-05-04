25 amazing 'Star Wars' gifts for kids (and kids at heart)

May the Fourth be with you!
While May 4 has become the day to celebrate all things "Star Wars," it's also a convenient midway point between film releases, with "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" coming to theaters on Dec. 15. If you're as eager as we are for the next episode, here are some of the best gifts to help you celebrate the unofficial holiday.
Clothing and Accessories
Star Wars slip-on sneakers, $40, Gap
Star Wars raglan sweatshirt, $40, Gap
Boys 4-7x Star Wars a Collection for Kohl's BB-8 Graphic Tee, $13, Kohl's
RELATED: 7 items that will instantly make you a smarter traveler
Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Kids Watch with Mini Figure, $22, J.C. Penney
Star Wars Chewbacca Slippers with Sound, $30, ThinkGeek
Star Wars Socks, $13, Amazon
Kitchen
Star Wars Death Star Popcorn Maker, $40.00, ThinkGeek
Star Wars Cookbook and Ice Sabers, $22, Amazon
Star Wars Han Solo Frozen In Carbonite Glass Tempered Cutting Board, $18, Amazon
Star Wars Death Star Heat Change Mug, $6, ThinkGeek
Star War Death Star Stacking Measuring Cups, $25, Amazon
Star Wars pouch sandwich shaper R2-D2, $19, Amazon
ICUP Star Wars Darth Vader Kids Apron, $12, Amazon
Star Wars Darth Vader Toaster, $50, ThinkGeek
Thermos Star Wars R2D2 Drink Container, $15, Target
Star Wars Lightsaber Flatware Utensil Set, $12, Amazon
Tech
3-D Star Wars Darth Vader USB Touch Button LED Desk Table Light Lamp, $22, Amazon
RELATED: The 1st 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer is here — and it's amazing!
Star Wars Mighty Minis Stormtrooper, $5, ThinkGeek
Star Wars 3-D Wall Nightlight - Yoda, $40, Target
Star Wars Remote Control BB-8 Droid, $68, Amazon
Toys
Rey, $20, Lego
Star Wars Homing Spider Droid, $30, Toys R Us
Star Wars Rogue One Action Figure 12" 6-Pack, $50, Target
The Force Awakens Chewbacca Electronic Mask, $19, Amazon
A-wing Star Fighter, $40, Lego