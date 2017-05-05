Florals? For spring? Try this fun print instead

share tweet pin email

Finally, it's time to break out all of our favorite summer essentials like white jeans, flirty skirts, slide sandals and more.

Add a few more trendy pieces to the mix, and you'll be all set for the new season. But what are those trends? And how do you wear them with what you already own?

To make getting dressed a breeze, TODAY Style Squad member and founder of TheLVGuide.com, Lilliana Vazquez, is answering your most pressing style questions and offering the best buys for each.

The new denim jacket

Question: “Ideas to wear with your jean jacket? Jean on jean?”- submitted by @Greekgirl7

Answer: While you can definitely wear denim on denim, a jean jacket can also be the perfect way to add a casual twist to just about any outfit. Vazquez particularly likes the idea of a white denim jacket as we head into summer. Pair it with colored pants and a bold blouse for sophisticated look.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Denim Jacket, $50, H&M

H&M

Stripe Bow Shirt, $78, Banana Republic

Banana Republic

Sloan-Fit Solid Pant, $98, Banana Republic

Banana Republic

Off-the-shoulder styles for everybody (and every body)

Question: "The off-the-shoulder trend ... I love it, but how about tips to make it work for ladies with larger chests?" - sent in by Melissa Stephens

Answer: Anyone can wear the off-the-shoulder trend. It's just about finding the right style for you. For women with larger busts, Vazquez suggests going for a top or dress that still has straps. The V-shape of the straps will be incredibly flattering and still provide support. You'll be rocking the hottest trend while feeling comfortable. Now that's a win-win!

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Off-the-Shoulder Lace Detail Dress, $135, Eloquii

Eloquii

Florals? For spring? Try something new

Question: "What prints are in style for spring?" - sent in by Alissa Anderson

Answer: While florals are definitely still hot, gingham is also back in a big way. This season, you don't have to go for the traditional gingham oxford shirt or dress to sport the print. Vazquez loves the idea of a gingham wrap skirt. Wear it with your favorite printed T-shirt and some comfy slide sandals for a casual-chic look.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

k/lab Gingham Wrap Skirt, $36, Kohl's

Kohl's

Vintage Graphic T-Shirt, $10, Zara

Zara

Chinese Laundry Pattie Black Satin Slide Sandals, $29, Lulus

Lulus

