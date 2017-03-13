We've watched "The Devil Wears Prada" enough times to memorize Miranda Priestly's caution: "Florals for spring? Groundbreaking." But swipe aside the dripping sarcasm because this season, there are tons of unique ways to wear pretty flower patterns without looking like your grandmother's couch.
Lori Bergamotto from Good Housekeeping magazine stopped by TODAY Monday to show off fun, new ways to add florals into your closet and beauty routine!
Floral dresses, embroidered sneakers, more: Spring floral fashion trendsPlay Video - 4:47
Accessories
Floral accessories are so fun because they really work with anything. They can punch up any solid, monochromatic look, but they also pair well with prints like stripes or gingham.
1. Rosolas Slide Sandals, $39, Nine West
2. Olivia Floral Pumps, $135, White House Black Market
3. Leather Sneaker, $140, Boden
4. Layla Camera Bag, $95, Spring
6. Layla Crossbody Bag, $125, Spring
7. Sequin Petal Earrings, $65, J.Crew
8. Roses iPhone Case, $65, Kate Spade
Fashion
Large-scale florals are a modern take on the sweet, romantic look, but if you're not looking for a bold pattern, a small pop of flowers is always a great idea. If you are wearing a super rosy outfit, balance it with more modern accessories for a fashion-forward take.
9. Floral Wrap Dress, $25, Forever 21
10. Light-weight Terry Tee, $68, Draper James
Beauty
Why let fashion have all the fun? Gorgeous flowers, whether included in the product or packaging, make for a better skin care routine. It doesn't hurt that they are practically guaranteed to smell great.
11. When Bae Walks Your Way Lipstick, $25, SassyLips
12. Flower Pots Powder Blush, $10, Flower Beauty
13. British Rose Body Butter, $12, The Body Shop
14. Fleur de Rose Shampoo, $26, Moroccanoil
15. Deep Hydration Facial Toner, $44, Fresh
Bonus!
Throwing a small bouquet in a vase is the quickest way to liven up a room, but if you're looking for more adventurous uses around the house, indulge in your inner flower child with a flower crown or even set out some delicious candy flowers!
16. Faux Flower Crown, $65, Crowns by Christy
17. Pink Primrose Candy Flower, $5, Sugarfina