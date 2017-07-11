Sofia Vergara has a fresh haircut for her birthday — see her new look!

How are you celebrating summer 2017? Show us your summer moment photos!

Sofia Vergara is an ageless beauty. And she proved just that as she rung in her 45th birthday with a young new look. On second thought, she might just be aging in reverse!

Vergara added sleek bangs to her famously flowing locks and debuted her look in an Instagram post. The star kept her caption simple writing, "New haircut" and thanking her Santa Rosa-based stylist, Kelly Klain.

New haircut 😁gracias !!#kellyklain💇🏽

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Judging by the amount of likes and comments, Vergara's fans seem to love her new look. (And we bet hubby Joe Maganiello is into it, too.) It's fun, fresh and, apparently, the perfect way to kick off a weekend full of birthday festivities.

Before taking her look out on the town, however, Vergara paused to poke some fun at her new style.

I stole her look😂#lachilindrina😍

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

The actress tied her hair back in pigtails and compared herself to the popular Mexican children's character, La Chilindrina.

Vergara then enjoyed the rest of her weekend with family and friends, letting her long hair down — sans pigtails — and celebrating her July 10 birthday with festive fun.

@cdvergara 🎂🎂🎈🎈

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

It seems that 45 years and new bangs agree with this birthday girl, as does her on-trend ruffle maxi dress.

Here's to many more years of love, laughs and trying new looks. Happy birthday, Sofia!

