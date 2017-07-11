Sofia Vergara has a fresh haircut for her birthday — see her new look!

Sofia Vergara is an ageless beauty. And she proved just that as she rung in her 45th birthday with a young new look. On second thought, she might just be aging in reverse!
Vergara added sleek bangs to her famously flowing locks and debuted her look in an Instagram post. The star kept her caption simple writing, "New haircut" and thanking her Santa Rosa-based stylist, Kelly Klain.
Judging by the amount of likes and comments, Vergara's fans seem to love her new look. (And we bet hubby Joe Maganiello is into it, too.) It's fun, fresh and, apparently, the perfect way to kick off a weekend full of birthday festivities.
Sofia Vergara’s 43rd birthday party is reality TV-worthyPlay Video - 4:52
Sofia Vergara’s 43rd birthday party is reality TV-worthyPlay Video - 4:52
Before taking her look out on the town, however, Vergara paused to poke some fun at her new style.
The actress tied her hair back in pigtails and compared herself to the popular Mexican children's character, La Chilindrina.
Vergara then enjoyed the rest of her weekend with family and friends, letting her long hair down — sans pigtails — and celebrating her July 10 birthday with festive fun.
It seems that 45 years and new bangs agree with this birthday girl, as does her on-trend ruffle maxi dress.
More Beauty videos
Sweat-proof makeup, dry shampoo and other summer beauty solutions
ColourPop, Madison Reed: 2 bold new beauty businesses
Fashion tips and makeup tricks to look festive on the Fourth of July
The Follow: See how ColourPop Lippie Stix are made
Here's to many more years of love, laughs and trying new looks. Happy birthday, Sofia!