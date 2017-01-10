Simone Biles, Aly Raisman suit up for SI Swimsuit Issue — see the pics

share tweet pin email

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles are used to celebrating their bodies for the incredible things they can do.

But let's be real: They look darn good doing those incredible things. And Sports Illustrated is taking notice.

The magazine just announced that two of the beloved "Final Five" will be featured in 2017's Swimsuit Issue, the annual special issue due out in February. For the spread, Raisman, 22, and Biles, 19, were photographed by James Macari at iconic spots around Houston, where both of them train.

All that strength and flexibility makes for some seriously powerful poses.

In the spirit of the Olympic torch, that fire emoji seems appropriate.

The two also shared individual shots via social media.

"So happy to be a part of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. Where athletes bodies can be beautiful too," wrote Biles on Instagram. "No matter what anyone tells you, have confidence in your own body. OWN IT."

(Ahem, Zac Efron, are you seeing this?)

Raisman echoed Biles' sentiments.

"I'm very proud of my body and how hard I have worked to look like this," she wrote. "I of course like everyone else have my days where I feel insecure and not at my best. BUT I think it is that much more important we love our bodies and support each other. It is 2017 and there is NO perfect or ideal body type. SI SWIM celebrates women for being unique and beautiful in our own way which is why I am so happy to be a part of it."

It's safe to say these two shine even brighter than their seven combined gold medals.