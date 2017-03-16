Is that Sharon Osbourne?! See this woman after a gorgeous Ambush Makeover

share tweet pin email

Spring is almost here and our Ambush Makeover team hit the plaza to surprise two lovely women with beautiful transformations just in time for the new season.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link 'You look so cute, mom!' See this 50-year-old's spring Ambush Makeover Play Video - 5:20 'You look so cute, mom!' See this 50-year-old's spring Ambush Makeover Play Video - 5:20

TODAY Style Squad member Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari found two women to pamper and primp all morning for looks so fresh, we want to steal them ourselves!

Anne Buck

TODAY Anne Buck before her glamorous transformation.

Anne Buck from New Braunfles, Texas is in town with her daughter, Jenna, and a few friends for a mother-daughter trip to the Big Apple. The group's already visited Broadway and Ellis Island, but this surprise makeover at TODAY might be the highlight of their trip!

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Buck is ready to hit the town in this fun jumpsuit!

Licari kept Buck's hair color close to her original golden blond hue, but added a few honey highlights for added depth. Hairstylist Arsen Gurgov cut off just about an inch to amp up her hair's natural body and added layers for some subtle texture.

RELATED: 'Who are you?' See the Ambush Makeover that left a married couple of 49 years shocked

Martin styled Buck in a chic, belted jumpsuit for a sophisticated look that pairs well with a simple pump and a long layered necklace. Take a look at the items below to try the look yourself!

Belted Pleated Jumpsuit, $95, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Olivia Tassel Necklace, $55, Chico's

Chico's

Louise Gustafson

TODAY Louise Gustafson was excited to be picked from the plaza.

Louise Gustafson from Atlanta, Georgia is ready to hit the town for St. Patrick's Day with her friend Gretchen. She was nervous, but excited when the Ambush team plucked her out of the crowd for a fabulous new look!

RELATED: 'Are you kidding me?!' Mom's Ambush Makeover leaves daughters speechless

Because she was here to celebrate St. Patty's, Licari thought it would be fitting to give her an extra festive auburn hue! Gurgov cut her hair into a stunning short shag that had Kathie Lee comparing her to Sharon Osbourne.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Now Gustafson looks like a rock star!

Martin styled her in solid separates that she can mix and match with tons of other pieces in her wardrobe and added a statement necklace to draw the eye up toward her gorgeous face.

Congrats to both ladies on their gorgeous new looks!

Tunic Layering Tank, $39, Soma

Soma

Leather Jacket, $499, Talbots

Talbots

Mandie Jean, $35, Belk

Belk

Eccentric Necklace, $29, Chico's

Chico's

Rose Jacquard Pumps, $120, Talbots