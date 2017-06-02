share tweet pin email

This may come as a shock, but Selma Blair ... has graying hair.

Yep, it's true. And guess what? The "American Crime Story" star does not care a bit!

After being "outed" in Britain's tabloid Daily Mail this week with a photo that highlighted some gray-hair roots when Blair was seen shopping, the 44-year-old harnessed her sangfroid on Instagram and reprinted the paper's paparazzi photo with her own comments:

Exactly! Gray hair is rather in these days, thanks to lovely ladies who know how to rock it like Helen Mirren, Judi Dench and Jamie Lee Curtis. All of whom, admittedly, are older than Blair.

Have a sweet Monday morning 🍰 #bigsugar #fatiguemademedoit #happyplace A post shared by Selma Blair (@therealselmablair) on May 22, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

So we're happy to see that Blair has decided to rock what she has. The star's Instagram followers supported her response, writing, "You look gorgeous in both" and "You are amazing no matter what!"

Turning into a silver fox is a triumph, so we look forward to Blair's embrace of her glorious grays!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.