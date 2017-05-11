How to get a gorgeous, natural glow with self-tanners

share tweet pin email

Summer is right around the corner and I'm here to help you get a head start on your faux glow with these new and innovative at-home tanning finds.

Makeup that gives you a gradual tan

Does it get any easier than this? Almay's new lightweight foundation leaves a hint of a glow every time you use it — and is the only product like it right now. You can wear it daily to build up your tan shade by shade with no extra layers or products required.

Almay Healthy Glow Makeup and Self Tan, $15, Ulta

Ulta

A face mask that tans and hydrates

So you think you've seen every crazy, cool face mask out there? What about one that tans your skin while hydrating it, too? St. Tropez just released their Bronzing Face Sheet Mask with hyaluronic acid that lets you control the depth of your tan. Leave it on for five minutes for a light tan, 10 minutes for medium or 15 minutes to go dark. You get a dewy glow instantly, and your tan develops after about eight hours. There's no need to rinse it off; simply blend the serum lightly around your eyes and hairline after removing the mask for a flawless tan.

St. Tropez Tanning Essentials Self Tan Express Bronzing Face Sheet Mask, $9, Sephora

Sephora

Self-tanner matched to your skin tone

Rather than the universal formula you find in most self-tanners, Mystic Tan takes a unique approach. Their product comes in three shades to better complement a wide range of skin tones: Island-Kyssed for cool, purple undertones, Sun-Kyssed for warm, red undertones and Mocha-Kyssed for warm, olive-brown undertones. The self-tanners are formulated with a built-in bronzer for an immediate glow and every purchase comes with an applicator mitt.

Mystic Tan self-tan lotion with bronzer, $35, Amazon

Amazon

A tan in 10 minutes

Ask anyone who self-tans or spray-tans frequently and they'll tell you that the trickiest part is avoiding showers for up to 24 hours to ensure the tan sets evenly. What if you don’t have that kind of time? What about your sheets and clothes? Vita Liberata's 10 Minute Tan is coming to the rescue. Just apply the solution, wait 10 minutes and rinse off in the shower. The product leaves no odor and your tan will appear in about six hours.

Vita Liberata 10-minute tan, $39, Sephora

Sephora

The "after tan" sheet cover and maxi dress

What’s the one at-home tanning product you never knew you needed? Protective clothing, of course! After Tan Co's maxi dress is designed specifically to wear after faux tanning. It's padded so you can go braless and it has thick straps to avoid seatbelt or hand bag marks on your way home from a spray tan.

Even better, their “sheet protectors” are machine washable and have press studs on either side to protect bedding — all without having to change or ruin those pretty white sheets!

After Tan Co’s post-tanning products, $30 and up, After Tan Co

After Tan Co

Bonus: Three essential tanning accessories

To get the best spray tan and self-tanning results, be prepared. You’ll want to prep your skin beforehand and ready to fix any streaks or dark spots that might appear.

1. For pre-tanning prep:

Body Benefits scrub gloves, $4, Walgreens

Walgreens

2. To set your self-tanner:

Johnson’s baby powder, $4, Walgreens

Walgreens

3. To fix or remove tanner:

Bronze Buffer’s self-tan remover sponge, $5, Walgreens

Walgreens

