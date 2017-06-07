'Ready for summer'! See Sarah Michelle Gellar's new platinum blond hair

share tweet pin email

Sarah Michelle Gellar is ready for the beach!

The "Cruel Intentions" star took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her sassy new platinum hair — and how much it highlights her....freckles? (Who knew?)

Got my hair did....and now I'm ready for summer. So summer...I'm waiting #JuneGloom (thanks @vspaeth and @alisherry ) A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Jun 7, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

"Got my hair did....and now I'm ready for summer. So summer...I'm waiting," the 40-year-old actress wrote just before adding the hashtag #JuneGloom.

Banging into the New Year. #newyearnewdo A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:48pm PST

Fans know the "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" alum is something of a hair chameleon, and she often debuts new looks on Instagram, as she did this past January when she showed fans she was kicking in the new year with cute choppy bangs.

#brownhairdontcare (actually kind of love it!!) thank you everyone @andylecomptesalon A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Mar 4, 2016 at 5:44pm PST

Last year, she went from blond back to her natural brunette just in time for spring.

Are we noticing a trend here? Does Gellar change her look with every season?

Actually, Gellar dyed her hair darker to match the look of her "Cruel Intentions" character Kathryn Merteuil when she played the manipulative vixen again in the drama's 2016 TV remake.

Of course, afterward the restless actress went back to her famously golden locks.

And now, we're loving Gellar's sunny new look — and her adorable freckles, too!