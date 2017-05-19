See Reese Witherspoon's hair evolution: From brunette to 'Legally Blonde'

Her "Legally Blonde" strands landed her a place among Hollywood royalty, but Reese Witherspoon's gorgeous tresses have evolved just as much as the 41-year-old actress and producer!
From a natural brunette as a teen to the golden hue for which she's best known, Witherspoon is not afraid to make a big chop or try a new shade.
Take a look back at some of the star's best looks.
-
WireImage
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolution
From a fresh-faced 15-year-old to a verified movie star, see how Reese Witherspoon's hair has changed through the years.
-
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolutionof
1991
In 1991, Reese Witherspoon was a fresh-faced 15-year-old attending the Deauville Film Festival in France. She wore her light brunette hair in a deep side part for an effortless effect.Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
-
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolutionof
1994
Three years later, the actress showed off her golden locks at the Hollywood premiere of "Backbeat."WireImage
-
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolutionof
1996
In 1996, Witherspoon cut her hair into a layered bob with a dirty blond hue. She showed off the new style at a film premiere in California.WireImage
-
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolutionof
1996
Later that year, the actress paired her short new 'do with deep crimson lipstick at a premiere of "The English Patient."WireImage
-
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolutionof
1997
In 1997, Witherspoon took a page from the Spice Girls and wore her hair in bantu knots for the premiere of the film "Nowhere."WireImage
-
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolutionof
1998
By 1998, the actress had let her short cut grow to a shoulder-skimming style with side-swept bangs.WireImage
-
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolutionof
1998
Later in the year, Witherspoon sported her long locks in big, loose curls. The deep side part complemented her dramatic red lip and blue eye shadow.WireImage
-
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolutionof
2000
Witherspoon showed off long strands in a straightened style when attending the premiere of "The Way of the Gun" with Ryan Phillippe in 2000.WireImage
-
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolutionof
2001
The star exuded old Hollywood glamour at the Golden Globe Awards in 2001. She wore her hair in voluminous curls and paired the look with a black pearl necklace.Kevin Winter/ImageDirect
-
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolutionof
2001
Later the same year, Witherspoon chopped off several inches for a piecey bob with golden highlights.Corbis Sygma
-
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolutionof
2002
In early 2002, the actress chose a vintage-inspired style for the Academy Awards.WireImage
-
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolutionof
2002
In September 2002, the star promoted the film "Sweet Home Alabama" sporting a platinum blond bob with shaggy layers.Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
-
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolutionof
2004
Witherspoon returned to her brunette roots at the Venice Film Festival in 2004. The deep chestnut color helped her step into the role of June Carter Cash in "Walk the Line."UK Press via Getty Images
-
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolutionof
2005
By the time "Walk the Line" premiered, Witherspoon had returned to her shiny blond strands.FilmMagic
-
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolutionof
2007
At the 2007 Golden Globe Awards, the actress debuted blunt bangs that she styled slightly swept to the side.FilmMagic
-
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolutionof
2008
By 2008, she had kept the soft side bangs and cut off several inches to create a chin-length bob.Getty Images
-
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolutionof
2008
The star styled her short new 'do with extra volume for the Country Music Awards in 2008. Va-va-voom!WireImage
-
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolutionof
2008
Witherspoon sported vintage curls for the premiere of "Four Christmases" in Hollywood later that same year.WireImage
-
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolutionof
2009
Witherspoon let her locks grow into long layers and sported some eyebrow-grazing fringe to match.FilmMagic
-
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolutionof
2010
Witherspoon kept her strands straight for a 2010 fundraising event in Beverly Hills.Gregg DeGuire/PictureGroup
-
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolutionof
2011
Witherspoon looked every bit the movie star at the Oscars in 2011. She wore her hair pulled back into a high ponytail with extra volume.WireImage
-
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolutionof
2012
Beachy is beautiful! Witherspoon wore her long layers in a very bohemian, wavy texture for the Golden Globes in 2012.WireImage
-
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolutionof
2012
Later that same month, Witherspoon sported blunt bangs for the London premiere of "This Means War."Getty Images
-
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolutionof
2013
For the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2013, Witherspoon channeled old Hollywood with long, bouncy waves.FilmMagic
-
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolutionof
2014
The star cut a sleek, asymmetrical bob with side-swept bangs in early 2014. She chose a pin-straight style to accentuate the edgy cut at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.WireImage
-
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolutionof
2015
Witherspoon opted for a center part and glamorous waves for an appearance on "The Late Show with David Letterman" in May 2015.Getty Images
-
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolutionof
2015
The actress pulled back her long layers into a simple half-up style for an event in Los Angeles, California, in November of the same year.AFP-Getty Images
-
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolutionof
2016
Witherspoon looked every bit the Hollywood icon with her hair pulled back into a sleek chignon at an event for Tiffany & Co. in Beverly Hills, California.WireImage
-
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolutionof
2016
In late 2016, the star stepped out for the premiere of "Sing" in Los Angeles. She wore her hair in effortless waves with subtle height at the roots.WireImage
-
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolutionof
2017
For the 2017 Golden Globes, the star stepped out with her hair pulled back into an elegant updo with a bold bang defining the sunny look.Getty Images
-
Reese Witherspoon's hair evolutionof
2017
Witherspoon celebrated Hollywood's biggest night in her trademark blonde curls at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2017.Getty Images
The young actress made her first appearance on the big screen in the coming-of-age film, "The Man in the Moon." At 15 years old, the actress found herself at her very first film festival, the Deauville Film Festival in France. Her style was fresh and effortless as she wore her light brunette hair in a deep side part.
Five years later, the star showed off a shorter look. She rocked a chin length bob in a dirty-blond shade. She topped off the sophisticated style with a deep plum lip.
By the new millennium, Witherspoon had grown her hair long and amped up the blonde to a brighter, shinier level. With face-framing layers, she wore her hair straight for the premiere of "The Way of the Gun" in 2000.
Two years later, the star sported a shag with lots of dramatic layers throughout. She added side bangs for an of-the-moment touch.
In 2004 she sported deep brunette hair to play the role of June Carter Cash in "Walk the Line." The role ended up scoring her an Oscar for best actress.
Reese Witherspoon and Matthew McConaughey on 'Sing' and parenthoodPlay Video - 5:48
Reese Witherspoon and Matthew McConaughey on 'Sing' and parenthoodPlay Video - 5:48
A few years later, Witherspoon was back to her golden roots. She styled her hair in long layers with side-swept bangs and honey-colored highlights.
She cut her hair into a chin-length bob in 2008 and often styled the look with loose curls or structured waves for a vintage effect.
By 2011, she was back to her long, luxurious locks. At the Oscars, she opted to pull her hair back into a sophisticated ponytail with plenty of volume for an elegant effect.
Then, in 2015, she experimented with a center part and wore her shoulder-length tresses in big bouncy curls for an appearance on "The Tonight Show with David Letterman."
Whether she's rocking a bob or long layers, Witherspoon really can do no wrong!
