See Reese Witherspoon's hair evolution: From brunette to 'Legally Blonde'

Her "Legally Blonde" strands landed her a place among Hollywood royalty, but Reese Witherspoon's gorgeous tresses have evolved just as much as the 41-year-old actress and producer!

From a natural brunette as a teen to the golden hue for which she's best known, Witherspoon is not afraid to make a big chop or try a new shade.

Take a look back at some of the star's best looks.

  • Reese Witherspoon At Deauville Festival Film In Deauville, France On September 08, 1991.

    1991

    In 1991, Reese Witherspoon was a fresh-faced 15-year-old attending the Deauville Film Festival in France. She wore her light brunette hair in a deep side part for an effortless effect. 

    Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
  • Hollywood Premiere of "Backbeat"

    1994

    Three years later, the actress showed off her golden locks at the Hollywood premiere of "Backbeat."

    WireImage
  • The Frighteners World Premiere

    1996

    In 1996, Witherspoon cut her hair into a layered bob with a dirty blond hue. She showed off the new style at a film premiere in California. 

    WireImage
  • The American Film Institute's Benefit Premiere of "The English Patient"

    1996

    Later that year, the actress paired her short new 'do with deep crimson lipstick at a premiere of "The English Patient."

    WireImage
  • Premiere of "Nowhere"

    1997

    In 1997, Witherspoon took a page from the Spice Girls and wore her hair in bantu knots for the premiere of the film "Nowhere."

    WireImage
  • Motion Picture Club Annual Installation Luncheon

    1998

    By 1998, the actress had let her short cut grow to a shoulder-skimming style with side-swept bangs. 

    WireImage
  • "54" Premiere - August 24, 1998

    1998

    Later in the year, Witherspoon sported her long locks in big, loose curls. The deep side part complemented her dramatic red lip and blue eye shadow. 

    WireImage

    2000

    Witherspoon showed off long strands in a straightened style when attending the premiere of "The Way of the Gun" with Ryan Phillippe in 2000. 

    WireImage
  • 58th Annual Golden Globe Awards

    2001

    The star exuded old Hollywood glamour at the Golden Globe Awards in 2001. She wore her hair in voluminous curls and paired the look with a black pearl necklace. 

    Kevin Winter/ImageDirect
  • A.I. Artificial Intelligence premiere

    2001

    Later the same year, Witherspoon chopped off several inches for a piecey bob with golden highlights. 

    Corbis Sygma

    2002

    In early 2002, the actress chose a vintage-inspired style for the Academy Awards. 

    WireImage

    2002

    In September 2002, the star promoted the film "Sweet Home Alabama" sporting a platinum blond bob with shaggy layers. 

    Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
  • Reese Witherspoon & James Purefoy promote Vanity Fair at the Venice Film Festival

    2004

    Witherspoon returned to her brunette roots at the Venice Film Festival in 2004. The deep chestnut color helped her step into the role of June Carter Cash in "Walk the Line." 

    UK Press via Getty Images

    2005

    By the time "Walk the Line" premiered, Witherspoon had returned to her shiny blond strands. 

    FilmMagic

    2007

    At the 2007 Golden Globe Awards, the actress debuted blunt bangs that she styled slightly swept to the side. 

     

    FilmMagic
  • Reese Witherspoon Attends Avon And UNIFEM Partnership Press Conference

    2008

    By 2008, she had kept the soft side bangs and cut off several inches to create a chin-length bob. 

    Getty Images

    2008

    The star styled her short new 'do with extra volume for the Country Music Awards in 2008. Va-va-voom!

    WireImage

    2008

    Witherspoon sported vintage curls for the premiere of "Four Christmases" in Hollywood later that same year. 

    WireImage
  • "Monsters vs. Aliens" Los Angeles Premiere

    2009

    Witherspoon let her locks grow into long layers and sported some eyebrow-grazing fringe to match. 

    FilmMagic
  • 13th Annual Unforgettable Evening

    2010

    Witherspoon kept her strands straight for a 2010 fundraising event in Beverly Hills. 

     

    Gregg DeGuire/PictureGroup

    2011

    Witherspoon looked every bit the movie star at the Oscars in 2011. She wore her hair pulled back into a high ponytail with extra volume. 

     

    WireImage
  • 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    2012

    Beachy is beautiful! Witherspoon wore her long layers in a very bohemian, wavy texture for the Golden Globes in 2012. 

    WireImage
  • This Means War - UK Premiere - Inside Arrivals

    2012

    Later that same month, Witherspoon sported blunt bangs for the London premiere of "This Means War." 

     

    Getty Images
  • 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

    2013

    For the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2013, Witherspoon channeled old Hollywood with long, bouncy waves. 

    FilmMagic
  • 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    2014

    The star cut a sleek, asymmetrical bob with side-swept bangs in early 2014. She chose a pin-straight style to accentuate the edgy cut at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. 

    WireImage
  • Celebrities Visit "Late Show With David Letterman" - May 5, 2015

    2015

    Witherspoon opted for a center part and glamorous waves for an appearance on "The Late Show with David Letterman" in May 2015. 

    Getty Images
  • 578572745

    2015

    The actress pulled back her long layers into a simple half-up style for an event in Los Angeles, California, in November of the same year. 

    AFP-Getty Images
  • Tiffany And Co. Celebrates Unveiling Of Renovated Beverly Hills Store

    2016

    Witherspoon looked every bit the Hollywood icon with her hair pulled back into a sleek chignon at an event for Tiffany & Co. in Beverly Hills, California.  

    WireImage
  • Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Sing" - Arrivals

    2016

    In late 2016, the star stepped out for the premiere of "Sing" in Los Angeles. She wore her hair in effortless waves with subtle height at the roots. 

    WireImage
  • 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    2017

    For the 2017 Golden Globes, the star stepped out with her hair pulled back into an elegant updo with a bold bang defining the sunny look. 

    Getty Images
  • 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

    2017

    Witherspoon celebrated Hollywood's biggest night in her trademark blonde curls at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2017. 

    Getty Images

The young actress made her first appearance on the big screen in the coming-of-age film, "The Man in the Moon." At 15 years old, the actress found herself at her very first film festival, the Deauville Film Festival in France. Her style was fresh and effortless as she wore her light brunette hair in a deep side part.

Pool BENAINOUS/REGLAIN / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon at Deauville Festival Film in September 1991.

Five years later, the star showed off a shorter look. She rocked a chin length bob in a dirty-blond shade. She topped off the sophisticated style with a deep plum lip.

Jim Smeal / WireImage
The star stepped out at the premiere of "The English Patient" in 1996.

By the new millennium, Witherspoon had grown her hair long and amped up the blonde to a brighter, shinier level. With face-framing layers, she wore her hair straight for the premiere of "The Way of the Gun" in 2000.

WireImage
Reese Witherspoon attends a film premiere with Ryan Phillippe

Two years later, the star sported a shag with lots of dramatic layers throughout. She added side bangs for an of-the-moment touch.

Los Angeles Times
Witherspoon strikes a pose while promoting "Sweet Home Alabama" in 2002.

In 2004 she sported deep brunette hair to play the role of June Carter Cash in "Walk the Line." The role ended up scoring her an Oscar for best actress.

Reese Witherspoon promotes her film "Vanity Fair" at the Venice Film Festival in 2004.
A few years later, Witherspoon was back to her golden roots. She styled her hair in long layers with side-swept bangs and honey-colored highlights.

FilmMagic
Witherspoon showed off her sunny blond hair in a yellow dress at the Golden Globe Awards.

She cut her hair into a chin-length bob in 2008 and often styled the look with loose curls or structured waves for a vintage effect.

WireImage
The star rocked short waves and an elegant choker at the premiere of her film 'Four Christmases."

By 2011, she was back to her long, luxurious locks. At the Oscars, she opted to pull her hair back into a sophisticated ponytail with plenty of volume for an elegant effect.

WireImage
Talk about va-va-volume!

Then, in 2015, she experimented with a center part and wore her shoulder-length tresses in big bouncy curls for an appearance on "The Tonight Show with David Letterman."

Getty Images
The actress stops to pose outside the Ed Sullivan Theater.

Whether she's rocking a bob or long layers, Witherspoon really can do no wrong!

