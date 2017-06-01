See 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay's gorgeous new summer 'do

share tweet pin email

Rachel Lindsay's love quest is just getting underway on "The Bachelorette," but her search for the perfect summer hairstyle is already over.

The lawyer turned reality TV star has traded in her loose-and-flowing look for sun-and-fun-ready braids.

frozé rosé with @therachlindsay cuz she back 💃🏻🍹 A post shared by a n g e l a . r o s s (@ang_forthewin) on May 31, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

The 31-year-old first shared her makeover via an Instagram story with the tag "new summer do." Soon her pal Angela Ross gave Lindsay's fans a closer look with a brief video and another photo (just click the arrow to the right of the clip to see that pic).

While "The Bachelorette" star is showing off the chic style on social media, there's no telling whether or not viewers will see it on the small screen. The current season was filmed long before her trip to the salon and the end-of-the-season specials are still months away.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

But we do know one thing about what viewers will see before it's over. In the end, Lindsay will get engaged — and that's no spoiler!

For the first time in the show's history, the happy news was announced before the first episode even aired.

