It was a rainy morning on the TODAY plaza, but our Ambush Makeover team found two women who were eager to get out of the soggy weather in exchange for a glamorous makeover.

Celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari and TODAY Style Squad member Jill Martin took the lead on these beautiful transformations, giving the lucky ladies brand-new haircuts, celebrity-worthy makeup and a smashing outfit!

Cindy Travis

TODAY Cindy Travis before her stunning transformation.

Cindy Travis from Flower Mound, Texas, stopped by the plaza with her daughter Dani specifically because she wanted to be picked for an Ambush Makeover. She never wears makeup and doesn't dress up often, so this was the perfect opportunity to let her show off her glamorous side!

The newly divorced 53-year-old was ready for a change because her daughter said she'd had the same look for over 20 years.

"It's time for a fresh start and a new look," Dani told TODAY.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Travis looked like a rock star in this form-fitting dress!

Our Ambush team gave her a fresh look to take on this new chapter of her life. Her daughter was stunned, saying, "She looks so Hollywood!"

Licari added depth to Travis' golden blond color, and the team chose a short bob with side-swept layers for a modern, clean look.

Martin styled her in a hot pink dress with a pair of heeled sandals — something Dani said her mom never wears!

Joelyn Richards

TODAY Joelyn Richards was ready for a total transformation.

Joelyn Richards from Morgantown, West Virginia, made the trip to the plaza with her daughter Liz. The retired physician has been homeschooling her kids for over 17 years, and she loves to hike in her spare time.

The 58-year-old had never colored her hair before, so our Ambush team was thrilled to take the reins. The stunning makeover even left her daughter in shock!

TODAY No. Words.

Richards was overwhelmed seeing herself in the mirror after her transformation, saying, "I'm speechless."

The Ambush team cut her shoulder-length hair into a clean bob with face-framing bangs. It also lightened her hair, creating a stunning mahogany shade that flattered her warm skin tone.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Richards looks stunning after her Ambush Makeover!

Martin styled Richards in a figure-hugging dress with a black belt to accentuate her tiny waist, and paired the whole look with stunning stilettos.

Here's how you can get Richards' look. Congratulations to both ladies on their gorgeous new makeovers!

