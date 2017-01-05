Sarah Michelle Gellar has new bangs for the new year — see her look!

share tweet pin email

Sarah Michelle Gellar has started 2017 with a bang!

The 39-year-old actress debuted fresh fringe on Instagram Wednesday with the caption, “Banging into the New Year. #newyearnewdo.”

The new year is, of course, the perfect time to experiment with a fresh look, and we think Gellar nailed it with her choppy, platinum bangs that frame her cheekbones and draw focus to her gorgeous eyes.

Gellar is in good company when it comes to her new hairstyle. Celebrities including Jessica Biel, Kate Hudson, Katie Holmes and Hilary Duff have each tried out bangs in recent months.

Gellar’s fringe is just the latest chapter in her rather fabulous hair history. The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star has played around with many cuts and colors over the years, and they’ve all been basically flawless.

In 1997, she sported an elegant updo with side-swept, barely there bangs for the premiere of “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

SGranitz / WireImage Sarah Michelle Gellar at the premiere of "I Know What You Did Last Summer" in Los Angeles, 1997.

Two years later, she sported pretty, wavy tresses for the premiere of “Cruel Intentions.”

SGranitz / WireImage Sarah Michelle Gellar at the "Cruel Intentions" premiere in 1999.

Gellar showed off her longer strands with a high, half-up ponytail at the 2000 Teen Choice Awards.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage Sporting a spunky hairstyle to attend the Teen Choice Awards in 2000.

Two years later, she opted for soft, blond waves when she attended the 2002 MTV Movie Awards.

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage Waring a big smile at the 2002 MTV Movie Awards.

And then, in 2005, it was brown hair, don’t care! Gellar underwent one of her most dramatic hair transformations to date. She showed off her new dark tresses at an event in New York on May 17, 2005.

Michael Loccisano / FilmMagic She even looks great as a brunette!

She stuck with her brunette locks for a while, showing off her lighter honeyed-brown strands at an event at New York’s Whitney Museum of Art in 2007.

Evan Agostini / Getty Images Sarah Michelle Gellar at the Whitney Museum of American Art on June 6, 2007 in New York City.

By 2008, the actress was back to her tried-and-true blond shade — on display here in a braided updo at the premiere of “The Air I Breathe” in Los Angeles.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Did Sarah Michelle Gellar start the braid trend?

Later that year, she debuted chic, full bangs at the opening party for Juicy Couture’s flagship Fifth Avenue store in New York City.

Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images Apparently, Sarah Michelle Gellar can rock any type of bang.

Slideshow Photos NBC, Shutterstock Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts Looking for a new 'do, but don't want to loose length? These long hairstyles inspired by celebrities are a great source of inspiration. Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Amy Schumer - "With soft, long layers, your entire style looks lighter and not weighed down," says Hos Hounkpatin, a hairstylist for Frederic Fekkai Salons. "Ask your stylist to keep the layers around the face longer to draw the eye down for a (sleeker) look." Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Blake Lively - Lively's hair has movement thanks to lots of layers, explains Edward Tricomi and master stylist Warren Tricomi Salons. He suggests asking your stylist to go as short as your chin to give your face a nice frame. Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Drew Barrymore - This cut “has a slight angle that starts in the front and gradually drops as it reaches the back, creating a rounded shape," explains celebrity hairstylist and Macadamia Professional International creative director, Giannandrea. For more of a rock 'n' roll vibe, ask for hair to be thinned out about 4 inches from the bottom. Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Emmy Rossum - For those with naturally curly hair like Rossum, long layers are key. They will help complement the hair’s thickness while avoiding the dreaded "triangle shape" that can happen when hair is one length, says Rossum’s hairstylist, Arsen Gurgov. In fact, the layers help give the curl some extra spring. AFP - Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Zoe Saldana - For a haircut like Saldana's, ask for layers as short as the chin, explains Tricomi. If you have thick hair with a slight wave, this is a haircut for you. Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Jennifer Aniston - This is a great haircut for someone who is in-between lengths, Hounkpatin says. He calls it a "choppy long bob" with a few framing angles. "Aniston's cut shows off the thickness of her hair because blunt ends give you that look of fullness," says Hounkpatin. REX via Shutterstock

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Jennifer Garner - A haircut like Garner's is great for movement, explains her hairstylist, Adir Abergel. "The front is styled with face-framing pieces that highlight the cheekbones and blend beautifully into the other layers," he says, suggesting that it's best when the shortest layer starts at the jawline. Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Julia Roberts - "Ask your stylist for razored edges to keep that soft and wispy look," Hounkpatin suggests to those who love Roberts' look. "Angles around her face open her up for a more feminine look to accentuate her cheekbones." REX via Shutterstock

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Katie Holmes - The key to Holmes' laid-back haircut is textured ends, explains the star's hairstylist, DJ Quintero. There are no blunt ends on this haircut, "which keeps everything looking soft, modern and lived in." Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Kate Winslet - If you have wavy or straight hair, ask for a mid-length haircut with long layers, suggests hairstylist Renato Campora, who has worked with Winslet in the past. Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Lauren Graham - "With a side-swept bang, the cut is more dimensional and light," explains Hounkpatin. Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Melissa McCarthy - Campora, who gave McCarthy this fashion-forward style, says to ask for an angled, shoulder-length bob with layers in the back for volume and bounce. Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Mischa Barton - "You don’t see the layers with your naked eye as easily," says Hounkpatin, noting that too many layers on fine hair can take away from natural body. "Barton has a square face, so ask your stylist to keep layers long around the face to lengthen. This softens her jawline." Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Naomi Campbell - This style is all about the bangs. Tricomi says to ask for eyebrow-grazing bangs that are tapered at the ends. "You should also ask for light layers throughout the whole haircut for movement," he adds. Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Nicole Kidman - "Ask for a face frame from the nose down," Tricomi suggests. "This creates a nice line in front." This type of cut is best for women with fine to medium hair thickness with a slight wave, he adds. Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Penelope Cruz - "Since the bangs connect to the front layer, you have the option of wearing bangs full or side-swept," says Hounkpatin. "Because the length is very long, the bangs make the entire style more flirty and feminine." He suggests that this type of style is best for women with medium to thick hair. Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Reese Witherspoon - A haircut like Witherspoon's involves a combination of long and short layers, says Giannandrea, who's worked with the star in the past. "This cut drops steeply from the front to the back creating more of a V-shape," he explains. Giannandrea says this is a particularly great style since it's playful and offers a lot of volume around the face. Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Duchess Kate - Duchess Kate is known for her gorgeous locks — and for good reason! "This look can be recreated by framing the face from the nose down with a side-swept bang. Long layers are cut in to add movement," explains Tricomi. He suggests this cut for women with thick to medium hair that has a slight wave. REX via Shutterstock

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Sandra Bullock - Abergel, Bullock's hairstylist, suggests cutting the shortest layers right above the shoulders. "Then the hair should be shagged out all the way from that layer to the end, making sure the style looks piece-y," he says. "The bangs should not go too far back, but have a great choppiness to them. It’s all about a cool, choppy bang that falls right at your eyebrow." REX via Shutterstock

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Sarah Jessica Parker - To get a look like Parker's, Quintero, who often works with the actress, suggests asking for textured ends. After cutting the basic long layers and drying the hair, he says your stylist should go back in and break up any straight lines by cutting into the hair. This will help remove any unwanted weight. AP

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Selena Gomez - A cut like Gomez's works best for someone with fine to medium hair thickness. Start by cutting hair straight across in the back and adding face-framing angles. "Ask your stylist for long, blunt layers to create this sleek look," Tricomi says. Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Minka Kelly - A cut like Kelly's is an easy way to give fine, limp hair instant movement. Yes, please! "This cut is soft, simple and fresh. Shorter, face-framing layers complement her cheekbones," says Hounkpatin. "Her hair is finer, so don’t chop up the hair too much." Getty Images

Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts of Gina Rodriguez - If you're looking for both body and shine with your next haircut, ask your stylist to cut your thick hair to one long length with a few razored angles, explains Hounkpatin. BEI via Shutterstock

By 2012, she had said goodbye to bangs, rocking a sleek, high ponytail at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images So sleek and stylish at the Golden Globe Awards in 2012.

Two years later, Gellar chopped off several inches of her blond locks. She showed off her new, shorter cut at the Specsavers Fashion Show in Sydney, Australia, in 2014.

Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images How adorable are her glasses?!

Last year, Gellar went back to brunette for a while, before returning to her signature blond strands in time for the new year.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images We love the reddish touch of her hair color.

Blonde, brunette, bangs, no bangs ... Gellar can do no wrong!