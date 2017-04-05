Sarah Hyland goes platinum blond! See her gorgeous new look

share tweet pin email

The weather is just starting to warm up, but Sarah Hyland’s hair is already white hot!

The “Modern Family” actress, 26, recently stepped out of a West Hollywood salon sporting platinum new strands and we’re loving the fun look.

PacificCoastNews Hyland leaves West Hollywood's Nine Zero One Salon with a dramatic new hair color.

We’re not completely surprised by this dramatic transformation, since Hyland hinted on Instagram a few weeks ago that a big hair shake-up was on the way.

RELATED: Why are all these brunette celebrities going blond?

“Really feeling a hair change comin up,” she captioned a photo of herself with strawberry blond waves. “What to do...What to do…”

Really feeling a hair change comin up. What to do... What to do... A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Mar 13, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

We can totally relate to Hyland’s urge to switch up her style — a fresh cut and color can be the perfect way to shake off the winter blues and welcome spring weather.

When it comes to major hair transformations, bleached blond has become the go-to look for 2017. Celebrities including Katy Perry, Olivia Wilde, Allison Williams and Zoe Kravitz have all gone full platinum in recent months.

RELATED: Do people treat blondes differently? In Allison Williams’ experience, yes

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Sarah Hyland didn’t expect ‘Modern Family’ to be a hit Play Video - 3:54 Sarah Hyland didn’t expect ‘Modern Family’ to be a hit Play Video - 3:54

We can’t wait for Hyland to share more photos of her blond locks on Instagram, but in the meantime, we're enjoying this recent throwback to her naturally brunette curls.

“#tbt to 14 year old curls and chipotle,” the actress captioned the cute photo of her former self.

#tbt to 14 year old curls and chipotle. #animal A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Mar 23, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

She continued to rock her brunette waves at an after-party for the opening night performance of “Grey Gardens” in New York City in 2006.

William D. Bird / Getty Images At 15 years old, Hyland embraced her natural waves at a party.

She sported bangs and a glamorous updo at the 2011 Golden Globes.

ROBYN BECK / AFP/Getty Images Hyland rocked bangs in 2011.

By 2013, she had grown out her bangs and added a few warm blond highlights to her shoulder-length lob.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images Hyland returned to a wavy lob for an event in 2013.

RELATED: Katy Perry now has platinum blond hair! See her bold look

Slideshow Photos Getty Images 28 best hairstyles for round faces Take these celebrities as inspiration to find the best haircuts for a round face. Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lawrence, Adele and more. 28 best hairstyles for round faces of Adele - Pro tip: Go for a middle part. "Adele looked great at the Grammys with this hairstyle," said hairstylist Neil Grupp of The Wall Group talent agency. "It always slims the face and gives a feeling of length. The sides are sitting on the face slim as well." Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Amy Adams - Pro tip: Try soft, loose waves angling away from the face. "Amy Adams looked great at the Golden Globes," Grupp said. "A curling iron is key for this look and a Mason Pearson brush." AP

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Cameron Diaz - Pro tip: Your part doesn't have to be perfect. "Cameron Diaz looks beautiful. For a natural-looking part, use your fingers and not a comb," Grupp suggested. "There is some bend in the hair, which gives it some texture and softness." Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Mariska Hargitay - Pro tip: Keep your look minimal. "Mariska has a lob with a slight shape that gives her a youthful vibe" said celebrity hairstylist Marc Mena, who works with Neve Campbell, Nina Garcia and Mary Louise Parker. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Charlize Theron - Pro tip: Ask for some textured pieces around the face. "Texture looks great and always softens a round face. Showing the ear breaks it up as well," said Grupp, adding: "I love this blond color." Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Chrissy Teigen - Pro tip: Create volume on the top. "Another key tip is volume on top to give a sense of length around a round face," noted Grupp. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Queen Latifah - Pro tip: Ask your stylist to razor cut into the ends for a choppier look. "If you don’t feel like you can pull off a super blunt bob, but love the length, this is your haircut. This cut can also save you from going anywhere near a 'mom bob,'" said celebrity hairstylist DJ Quintero, who works with Katie Holmes and Sarah Jessica Parker. , Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Christina Ricci - Pro tip: Ask for thick, blended bangs that cover the forehead. "The sweeping angle of Christina Ricci's bangs elongate the face and balance out the face shape," said celebrity hairstylist and creator of the Beachwaver, Sarah Potempa. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Drew Barrymore - Pro tip: Ask for layers to be cut vertically. "Long layers, like these on Drew Barrymore, make larger cheeks look smaller," said Potempa. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Emma Stone - Pro tip: Try a structured lob with a twist. "This lob is cut shorter in the back and longer in the front for a trendier look. The slight bang is swept to the side, which does a nice job of framing the face," said Potempa. AP

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Ginnifer Goodwin - Pro tip: A pixie adds height to the face. "Before taking this big of a hair risk, try a wig or a hair app first, and ask your stylist for their opinion," Potempa suggested. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Jennifer Lawrence - Pro tip: Ask your stylist to use texturizing shears for a piece-y look. "This is a textured bob that is off-the-shoulder. It helps create negative space, which elongates the neck and face," explained Potempa. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Jessica Biel - Pro tip: Try a blunt cut ... but keep it long. "Jessica Biel's face shape works best for this haircut because it brings out her jawline and cheekbones," said Frederic Fekkai hairstylist Giovanna Lampo. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Kate Bosworth - Pro tip: Go for long layers with soft ends. "The longer pieces at her center part slim her forehead, creating softness and allowing your eyes to gravitate to her jawline," said Lampo. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Nicole Richie - Pro tip: Ask your hairstylist to give you options. "This blunt lob is great. If you are a 'flipper' (a girl who flips her hair side to either side), ask to cut it down the middle," said Quintero. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Kate Upton - Pro tip: Ask for lots of layers to create volume and movement without sacrificing length. "Her round face works with this look because the majority of volume is by her jawline," explained Lampo. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Kelly Clarkson - Pro tip: Try a side part. "With a round face shape, your hair can give the illusion of splitting your face in half," said Quintero. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Penelope Cruz - Pro tip: For thick hair, keep hair long. "This look is great for women who have thick hair and love their volume," said Quintero. "But remember: The shorter you go the more high maintenance." Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Kristen Dunst - Pro tip: Ask for a long, side-swept bang. "The side-swept bang works best for narrowing the forehead, bringing attention toward the eyes," suggested Lampo. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Lauren Conrad - Pro tip: Ask for face-framing angles with long layers and blunt ends. "Lauren Conrad's face shape works best with her angles in the front, opening up her face and neck," explained Lampo. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Mandy Moore - Pro tip: Keep bangs choppy at the ends. "Mandy Moore's choppy bangs give her a playful look that brings out the apples of her cheekbones," said Mena. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Michelle Williams - Pro tip: Keep fringe heavy to balance out cheeks. "Her edgy look is softened by the long fringe that frames her face," said Mena. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Mila Kunis - Pro tip: Ask for the first layer to start below the cheekbones. "Mila Kunis' beautiful long hair is layered to soften her square jawline," explained Mena. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Mindy Kaling - Pro tip: Ask for a square shag. "This haircut works for Mindy Kaling because it gives her volume on top and frames her face in the shape of a square instead of a circle, which is more flattering," explained Mena. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Malin Akerman - Pro tip: Go for a bob with heavy fringe. "Adding in waves keeps her look fresh and youthful," said Mena. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Olivia Munn - Pro tip: Bring in photos to see if this cut will work with your hair texture. "This minimalist look is low maintenance and great for moms on the run," said Quintero. AP

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Selena Gomez - Pro tip: Get a "dry cut." "This is great for people with lots of weight in their hair. Ask your stylist to soften all of the lines that he or she cuts. this can be done many different ways one of which may be a dry cut, which you are guaranteed a softer look," said Quintero. Getty Images for WE Day

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Tatyana Ali - Pro tip: We'll say it again ... Long layers are your friend! "Tatyana has great long layers around the face that make it easy for her to switch up her part. Once again, longer layers equals less maintenance," said Quintero. , Getty Images

Hyland stepped even further into blond territory at a special “Modern Family” screening in 2014.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images Going blonder and blonder! Hyland sported lighter locks when she attended a "Modern Family" screening in 2014.

The actress chopped off several inches and darkened her hair color for the 2015 Emmy awards.

John Shearer / WireImage This chin-length cut is one of our favorites!

She lightened her strands once more for a Golden Globes after-party in January 2017. At that point, was she starting to ponder going platinum?

RELATED: Is this the hottest haircut of 2017?

John Sciulli / Getty Images for InStyle Subtle golden highlights worked perfectly with her navy dress at the 2017 Golden Globes.

Now that Hyland has lightened her locks, we're guessing that many fans — and even more fellow celebs — will be jumping on the blond bandwagon!