A bottle of this nail polish color sells every 2 minutes in the US

share tweet pin email

When it comes to top trendy colors of the moment, one hue is a sure bet: rose gold.

From jewelry to hair color, this pink, shimmery hue is certainly having a moment.

So it might come as no surprise that this color is incredibly popular in the world of nails as well.

In fact, Sally Hansen sells one bottle of its Miracle Gel "Terra Coppa" nail polish every two minutes in the U.S., according to the company. That's 262,800 bottles a year to give some perspective. The brand's rose gold color officially hit drugstore shelves in July 2015.

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Color Terra Coppa, $8, Jet

Jet

This fashion-forward shade is just as popular as Queen Elizabeth's favorite, Essie's "Ballet Slippers," which sells 30 bottles every hour.

Not so sure about this sparkly color?

Perhaps it's because rose gold is muted and softer than your classic silver or gold, thanks to the addition of warm earth tones. It's perfect for the person who wants a metallic touch without going for the full disco ball status (though they are fun for a temporary party look). And, as Glamour proved, the color looks great on a range of skin tones.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Get glittery party nails in an instant Play Video - 0:58 Get glittery party nails in an instant Play Video - 0:58

If you're inspired to give it a try, we've rounded up several other shades that will give you a similar look.

Pastorale, $20, Nars

Nars

Essie Penny Talk, $9, Amazon

Amazon

Deborah Lippmann Earth Angel, $18, Sephora

Sephora

Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Polish, $18, Sephora

Sephora

OPI Cozu-melted in the Sun, $10, Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty

Zoya Meadow, $10, Amazon