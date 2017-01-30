share tweet pin email

All the stars were out last night for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the red carpet looks were nothing short of perfection. From Dior and Gucci to McQueen and Chanel, celebrities were decked out in the highest of high fashion to celebrate one of Hollywood's biggest nights.

Take a look at some of the hottest looks from last night.

Emma Stone

AFP - Getty Images

Emma Stone took home the award for Best Female Actor in a Leading Role, and she looked every bit the leading lady in this intricate Alexander McQueen creation featuring black tulle with bold floral appliques draped over a nude and black lace bodice.

Taraji P. Henson

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson gave a powerful speech on behalf of the "Hidden Figures" cast last night as it took home the award for Best Cast in a Motion Picture. The actress looked like a princess in her Reem Acra gown featuring an illusion bodice and tiny delicate bows at the neck and waist. Simply stunning!

Nicole Kidman

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Nicole Kidman wore one of the most daring looks of the night. She strut her stuff in an all-sequin gown that featured matching parrots on her shoulders. The Gucci gown may have been risky for anyone else, but Kidman pulls it off with ease!

Amy Adams

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The "Arrival" star stepped out in a minimalist Brandon Maxwell column gown. She accessorized the look with a matching choker and bracelet and pulled her hair back into a loose chignon to show off the dazzling jewels.

Millie Bobby Brown

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The 12-year-old actress looked cool and confident on the red carpet in her custom Emporio Armani dress. The adorable star paired the look with a delicate headband and a knotted belt.

Viola Davis

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Viola Davis took home the award for Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role, but the biggest news of the night was what she carried in her purse! The star accessorized her white Vivienne Westwood gown with a dramatic bib necklace and a black clutch filled with foldable slippers and her secret weapon for standing in heels, a spray called Still Standing.

Natalie Portman

AFP - Getty Images

The expectant mom dressed up her growing baby bump in Dior for the big night! The simple gown featured bold bell-sleeves, and the actress accessorized the look with long chandelier earrings and a matching clutch.

Janelle Monaé

Jordan Strauss / AP

The "Hidden Figures" star was picture perfect in this Chanel stunner. The tea-length gown comes with its own accessories — a ruffled collar and cuff bracelets.

Rashida Jones

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Rashida Jones looked breezy and beautiful in this pink Vivienne Westwood number. The high collar and delicate bow belt added drama to the subtle printed pattern.

Kirsten Dunst

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Dunst joined her "Hidden Figures" cast onstage for the night's biggest moment in a stunning Dior gown. The white dress featured layers of swiss-dot ruffles and crystal-embellished straps. She paired the look with layered diamond necklaces and a bold red lip.

Natalia Dyer

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The "Stranger Things" star was having a moment in this slinky red Miu Miu number. The stunning dress featured light pink floral appliques along the bust for an ultra-girly look.

Sofia Vergara

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Sofia Vergara chose a delicate, feminine Zuhair Murad dress for the awards show. The flirty look is a departure from her usual va-va-voom style, and we're loving it!

Yara Shahidi

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The "Black-ish" star wore the bold striped trend in a unique and fun way, choosing a Naeem Khan gown with a beaded chevron pattern on the bodice and beaded colorful stripes throughout the skirt.

Claire Foy

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

She may play the queen of England in "The Crown," but Claire Foy looked like the queen of the red carpet last night. The actress looked amazing in a black Valentino gown featuring floral embroidery and a dainty pink collar.

Kate Hudson

Jordan Strauss / AP

Kate Hudson chose a daring Dior gown for the occasion and it was a hit! The sheer bodice featured strategically placed sequin panels and a delicate gauze-y cape that reached the floor. A single floral applique added a feminine touch to the bold look.

Ariel Winter

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The "Modern Family" star chose a dramatic illusion gown with reptilian-inspired gold pattern. She paired the look with a coral lip for a pop of color.