'That's not Mommy!' Son is blown away by mom's bombshell Ambush Makeover

It was an unseasonably warm day on the plaza, but that didn't stop our Ambush Makeover team from turning up the heat! Celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari and stylist Melissa Garcia were on the prowl and found two deserving women who were ready for a brand-new look.

Lisa Forman, 37, and Karen Snider, 54, were plucked from the plaza and agreed to give all control over to our Ambush team for full makeovers that left them looking like a million bucks!

Lisa Forman

TODAY Lisa Forman before her glamorous Ambush Makeover.

This mother of six from Orlando, Florida, jumped at the chance to get a total transformation — so much so that she risked missing her flight home for the opportunity! She had recently donated 12 inches of hair and had no idea how to style her short new 'do.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Forman is rocking this asymmetrical dress!

Hairstylist Arsen Gurgov kept her short bob and added side-swept bangs for some added dimension. Licari finished the look by adding honey-hued highlights for an even more full-bodied look.

Garcia chose an edgy black dress to show off Forman's gorgeous legs and paired the look with a motorcycle jacket to add a touch of texture to the monochromatic look.

"That's not Mommy!" Forman's husband teased to their son.

It's safe to say her son Rhett was happy with the new look!

To get Forman's hot outfit, check out the items below.

Black Woven Overlay Dress, $98, White House Black Market

White House Black Market

Long Sleeve Moto Jacket, $80, Saks Off 5th

Saks Off 5th

Feather Charm Necklace, $66, Marlyn Schiff

Marlyn Schiff

Karen Snider

TODAY Karen Snider after being plucked from the plaza!

This Newark, Ohio, native is retiring at the end of the year, so she was hoping for a new look to match this brand-new chapter in her life! The postal worker was nervous at first but was looking forward to being pampered!

Nathan Congleton / Nathan Congleton/TODAY So chic!

Licari washed away ash-toned highlights and replaced her dull color with a vibrant strawberry blond! Gurgov added soft layers to the bottom of her shoulder-length locks for extra dimension and bounce.

Garcia chose the same motorcycle jacket for Snider's look, but paired it with cropped boyfriend jeans and a killer leopard heel. Dress it up with a few statement pieces and this look can easily transition from day to night!

To get Snider's look, check out the items below.

Long Scoop Tank, $49, Clara Sunwoo

Clara Sunwoo

Five-Pocket Boyfriend Jean, $80, Talbots

Talbots

Leopard Pumps, $30, DSW

DSW

Long Sleeve Moto Jacket, $80, Saks Off 5th

Saks Off 5th

Congratulations to both ladies on their fabulous new looks!