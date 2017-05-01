share tweet pin email

It looks like Steve Madden isn't the only retailer embracing their inner tween these days.

Remember Rocket Dog shoes? Those clunky, platform flip-flops known as "Bigtops" were nearly impossible to walk in, but one of the coolest shoes you could own. Now they're back with a modern upgrade.

The gang's all here! NEW #ESxRD #platforms make for the perfect #shoestagram 📷💕 A post shared by rocket dog footwear (@rocketdogfootwear) on Apr 26, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

Rocket Dog teamed up with fashion expert and former Vanity Fair editor Elizabeth Saltzman and decked out the iconic style in fun colors, fabrics and patterns. Of course, if you still want the classic, all-black shoes, Rocket Dog will have those, too.

Jon Kopaloff / WireImage Hilary Duff in her "Lizzie McGuire" days was a big fan of this shoe trend.

"Life is cyclical … I think there are many trends we never wanted to see again from decades past and, perhaps for some, platform sandals are one of those trends. But not me. It’s impossible not to look at these shoes and smile. And who wouldn’t want a bit of joy these days?" Saltzman told Refinery29 about the collection.

If these throwback photos have you inspired to try out Rocket Dogs latest styles, take a look at our picks below!

S. Granitz / WireImage This is so '90s! Tara Reid sported cork, platform flip-flops on the red carpet.

ESxRD Paradise Silver Platform Flip Flop, $85, Rocket Dog

Kevin Mills / Rocket Dog

ESxRD Bungalow Platform Flip Flop, $85, Rocket Dog

Kevin Mills / Rocket Dog

ESxRD Paradise Pink Platform Flip Flop, $85, Rocket Dog

Kevin Mills / Rocket Dog

ESxRD Paradise Rainbow Platform Flip Flop, $85, Rocket Dog

Kevin Mills / Rocket Dog

Bigtop Webbing Platform Sandals, $40, Rocket Dog

Rocket Dog

Bigtop Rainbow Webbing Platform, $40, Rocket Dog

Rocket Dog

Bigtop Comic Flare Platform, $40, Rocket Dog

Rocket Dog

Bigtop Multi-Stripe Platform, $40, Rocket Dog