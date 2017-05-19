This retro shoe style is back — and we couldn't be happier!

Mules — the backless shoes that once felt fuddy-duddy — have now become the most sought-after footwear of the season, thanks to a number of modern takes on the classic style.
From peep-toes and flats to the coy, yet cool block heel, we’ll show you four ways to slip into a pair of comfortable mules while racking up the style points.
Open-toe mules
Mules are traditionally closed-toed, but the trendiest iterations feature an open-toe look. In fact, designer brand Mansur Gavriel showed a number of different open-toed versions, from flats to high heels, in its first-ever footwear collection last year, setting the stage for one of spring’s biggest trends. Look to the brand’s models for inspiration and pair yours with mini hemlines for a flattering way to show off your gams.
Halogen 'Freda' slide sandals, $90, Nordstrom
Lucky Brand 'Florent' mule sandals, $78, Nordstrom
Kensie 'Helena' mule sandals, $34, Amazon
Flat mules
These slipper-like shoes are about as comfy as they come. Gucci’s fur-lined version took the fashion scene by storm, and now brands across the board are offering barely-there slides that are perfect for spring. Wear yours with cropped or slim denim for the ultimate weekend look.
Topshop 'Kara' pointed-toe flat mules, $75, Topshop
Soludos embroidered espadrille slides, $65, Bloomingdales
Dolce Vita 'Cybil' penny loafer mules, $100, Bloomingdales
Steve Madden 'Kandy-P' loafer mule, $80, Nordstrom
Statement-making mules
Bows, feathers, braiding and fringe are just a few of the embellishments that make fancy mules the showstopping shoe of the season. There are plenty of reasonable options out there that will help you stand out from the crowd. Look for special details and textures, and pair them with a monochromatic outfit for a party look that’s sure to get you noticed.
Topshop 'Rome' fabric knot mules, $90, Topshop
Mango metallic leather mules, $130, Mango
ASOS New Look Wide Fit embroidered mule, $45, ASOS
Wedge and flatform mules
A wedge heel not only looks great, it can also be much more comfortable than a stiletto or even block-heel style. From cropped pants and midi skirts, to flared jeans and shift dresses, these easy-walking shoes work with everything. Choose a heel height that’s to your liking and wear it from day until night. The flatform style, with it's even platform sole, isn't for everyone, but is worth a try.
MICHAEL Michael Kors 'Hastings' wedge sandal, $140, Nordstrom
Seychelles 'Coast' knotted slide sandal, $85, Nordstrom
ASOS TO BE IN LOVE Embroidered mules, $51, ASOS
