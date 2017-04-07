share tweet pin email

With April in full swing, there's no doubt that there are plenty of rain showers in the forecast. And that can be a pain when it comes to figuring out what to wear. You don't want to get soaked, but you still want to feel fashionable — we get it!

Here to solve all of our rainy day style woes is Lori Bergamotto, style director of Good Housekeeping magazine.

Rainy day outfits for women

Hooded Utility Jacket, $25, Forever 21

Forever 21

Just because it's an anorak, doesn't mean you have to save it for a rainy day. The olive green color of this cool utility jacket will give a chic update to your favorite spring dress. And when the forecast calls for showers, you'll be in style, too!

Model M. Topaz, $120, Great Bag Co.

Great Bag Co.

This water-repellant bag is sure to keep your valuables dry. Plus, it comes in lots of fun colors.

The Davek Mini, $49, Davek

Davek

This compact umbrella is perfect for when you're on-the-go. Throw it in your purse or in the glove compartment of your car.

Packable Polka Dot Rain Boots, $25, Target

Target

If there's one thing we can agree on, it's that rain boots can be bulky and annoying after the rain has passed. Well, these rain boots might look like any old pair, but they fit into a small pouch that you can easily pack away in your handbag. Problem solved!

Rainy day outfits for men

Men Pocketable Parka, $40, Uniqlo

Uniqlo

This parka is both lightweight and water-repellent. It's perfect for those days when a chance of showers is in the forecast.

Commuter 511 Slim Fit Trousers, $98, Levi's

Levi's

These aren't your average pair of Levi's. These jeans have a special coating to repel both water and dirt. And if you're into riding your bike around town, a 3M Scotchlite fabric weaved within them makes them reflective.

Rain, $80, Native

Native

Keep your feet looking fashionable in the rain with these sleek kicks.

The Reverse Smart Umbrella, $39, Patrizia Luca Milano

Patrizia Luca Milano

An umbrella that keeps you dry and lets you text at the same time? It exists! And with an inverted closure, the water pours away from you instead of on you.

Rainy day outfits for kids

Peppa Pig Kids' Umbrella, $8, Hollar

Hollar

We've got one word for this umbrella: adorable! Not only is it super cute, it's also super affordable.

Cat & Jack Ola Bunny Critter Face Rain Boots, $25, Target

Target

Little bunny rain boots? What could be sweeter? Your little one will love using the straps to put them on herself.

Western Chief Kids Batman Caped Crusader Raincoat, $50, Zappos

Zappos

Have a superhero? He or she will actually enjoy rainy days if it means dressing up as Batman.

Western Chief Batman Everlasting Rain Boot, $40, Zappos

Zappos

And there's nothing more fun than rain boots with their own capes.

For a light drizzle ...

The Unstainable Parker, Subscription Service, Elizabeth & Clarke

Elizabeth & Clarke

Getting caught in the rain in a white shirt is never fun, but this water-repellent version will keep you in the clear.

Tencel Trench Vest, $80, Gap

Gap

A water-repellent vest is a great option for when the temperature is warmer.

Swoon Rain Sneaker, $60, Cougar

Cougar

Waterproof slip-on sneakers are fashion-forward, comfortable and will keep your tootsies dry.

Winking Eyes Umbrella, $38, Kate Spade

Kate Spade

If it's going to be raining out, you might as well have a fun umbrella to keep you dry!

Dogit Trench Dog Coat, $19, Amazon

Amazon

Keep your furry friend dry in the rain with this adorable trench coat for pups.

For an average rainy day ...

Coast Waterproof Jacket, $150, Joules

Joules

The short boxy cut of this raincoat gives it a modern look while the jersey lining makes it super comfortable, instead of crunchy like your typical raincoat. It even comes in assortment of colors to brighten up any gloomy day.

Henry Ferrera Clarity Water-Resistant Studded Rain Boots, $49, Kohl's

Kohl's

These Chelsea-style rain boots are less bulky than your classic knee-high pair. The added studs gives them a trendy twist.

Blunt Metro, $50, Blunt

Blunt

The rounded edges on this umbrella mean you don't have to worry about accidentally whacking someone in the street with the pointy corners. It's also aerodynamic so that you'll stay covered and dry even during the windiest of storms.

For heavy showers ...

Anna Mac, $95, Boden

Boden

There's nothing worse than being wet on a cold, rainy day. This raincoat has a quilted lining to keep you warm and cozy through it all. There's also a detachable hood, should you want to wear it on a non-rainy day.

Freesail Rain Boot, $50, Crocs

Crocs

These rain boots are lightweight and comfortable. The added tie at the top, adds a feminine touch.

Men's Waterproof Jacket, $99, Lands' End

Lands' End

This raincoat has an adjustable hood, sleeves and cuffs for the utmost comfort.

South Canyon Casual Rain Paint, $80, Columbia

Columbia

This waterproof pants will give you wet weather protection and keep you looking ready for whatever the day might bring your way.

Jimmy Winter, $100, Native

Native

This boots will keep your feet warm and dry, even in the roughest of storms.

The Constant Briefcase, $100, Spring

Spring

This briefcase will make sure none of you valuables get ruined during inclement weather.

UV Sunbrella with Personal Fan, $48, Uncommongoods

Uncommongoods

If you live in a tropical climate, this could be the umbrella for you. It has a built in fan to keep you cool on warm days.

Tuffo Unisex Baby Muddy Buddy Coverall, $20 - $46, Amazon

Amazon

Keep your little one dry in a full-body rain suit. The zippers on the front make it easy to get them in and out.

Classic Camo, $55, Bogs

Bogs

Don't worry if these rain boots get muddy — they're machine washable. Yes, you heard right?