share tweet pin email

Opulent surroundings, royal engagements, the power to confer titles and peerages — the perks of palace life are more than most of us could even imagine.

Except for this one!

WPA Pool via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she arrives to meet residents during a visit to Priory View, in Dunstable on April 11, 2017.

According to the Evening Standard, Her Royal Highness only wears a pair of shoes after her very own hired helper has broken them in, thus ensuring the queen's pumps never pinch.

"The shoes have to be immediately comfortable," Stewart Parvin, the man behind the monarch's wardrobe, told the Standard.

"She does get someone to wear them. The queen can never say 'I’m uncomfortable, I can’t walk anymore.'"

Samir Hussein / WireImage Queen Elizabeth II attends Commonwealth Day celebrations service and reception at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2017, in London, England.

In order to ensure that doesn't happen, the specially appointed staff member wears them first.

But, as with all things royal, there's a certain protocol that must be maintained to make sure the queen's boots don't blister.

RELATED: Royal code! How Queen Elizabeth uses her handbag to send secret messages to staff

For instance, Parvin revealed that one does not go without socks in the queen's loafers.

The person on shoe duty must wear a pair of beige ankle socks during the breaking-in period and only walk on carpet.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

“She has the right to have someone wear them in," he added.

And when they "wear them in," they're usually wearing the queen's go-to shoe, a bespoke pair of low-heeled patent leather slip-ons by Anello & Davide.