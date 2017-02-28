Fashion for all! See Lane Bryant's latest designer collaboration

Lane Bryant is hardly a stranger to successful designer collaborations — hello, Christian Siriano! — so it's no wonder we're so in love with its latest collection.
The brand, a favorite among plus-size women, teamed up with Prabal Gurung for a 20-piece collection that includes curve-skimming dresses, full skirts in floral prints and blouses that make getting ready for work a breeze.
Here are some of our favorite looks.
Floral Circle Skirt, $108, and Floral Blouse, $88, Lane Bryant
Striped Fit & Flare Dress, $128, Lane Bryant
Colorblock Fit & Flare Dress, $138, Lane Bryant
Leather Jacket, $398, Lane Bryant
Signature Floral Tee, $38, Lane Bryant
Black & White Floral Circle Skirt, $108, Lane Bryant
Colorblock Tee, $38, Lane Bryant
Cropped Sailor Pant, $88, Lane Bryant
Black & White Floral Blouse, $88, Lane Bryant
Lace-Up Pencil Skirt, $98, Lane Bryant
Prabal Gurung X Lane Bryant hit stores on Feb. 27 and comes in sizes 10-28.
We're thrilled to see more high-end designers embrace plus-size fashion by creating clothes that all women can wear. And while we still remember that Prabal Gurung for Target collection from 2013, we're happy to see something new from the designer that won't break the bank!