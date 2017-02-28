Fashion for all! See Lane Bryant's latest designer collaboration

share tweet pin email

Lane Bryant is hardly a stranger to successful designer collaborations — hello, Christian Siriano! — so it's no wonder we're so in love with its latest collection.

The brand, a favorite among plus-size women, teamed up with Prabal Gurung for a 20-piece collection that includes curve-skimming dresses, full skirts in floral prints and blouses that make getting ready for work a breeze.

Here are some of our favorite looks.

Floral Circle Skirt, $108, and Floral Blouse, $88, Lane Bryant

Courtesy of Lane Bryant Step into spring with florals, thanks to Prabal Gurung's new collection for Lane Bryant.

Striped Fit & Flare Dress, $128, Lane Bryant

Courtesy of Lane Bryant Different shades of blue give this easy dress a unique twist.

Colorblock Fit & Flare Dress, $138, Lane Bryant

Leather Jacket, $398, Lane Bryant

Courtesy of Lane Bryant Red, white and ... black? This look pulls it off.

Signature Floral Tee, $38, Lane Bryant

Black & White Floral Circle Skirt, $108, Lane Bryant

Courtesy of Lane Bryant Mixing and matching florals makes the look bold, not girly.

Colorblock Tee, $38, Lane Bryant

Cropped Sailor Pant, $88, Lane Bryant

Sailor pants for the win. The high waist and cropped length make this look feel fresh.

Black & White Floral Blouse, $88, Lane Bryant

Lace-Up Pencil Skirt, $98, Lane Bryant

Courtesy of Lane Bryant We love this look for its balance: a fitted skirt pairs perfectly with a loose blouse.

Prabal Gurung X Lane Bryant hit stores on Feb. 27 and comes in sizes 10-28.

We're thrilled to see more high-end designers embrace plus-size fashion by creating clothes that all women can wear. And while we still remember that Prabal Gurung for Target collection from 2013, we're happy to see something new from the designer that won't break the bank!