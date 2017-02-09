This 1 genius product will make your blowout last twice as long

share tweet pin email

From hilarious to helpful, I'm back for another Bobbie's Buzz to share the headline-making beauty products you need to know.

Buzzing lip balm

This new lip balm moisturizes, comes in yummy flavors and (wait for it) makes your lips vibrate like crazy. Yes, you heard me!

Dr. Lip Bang's Lip Freak is an all-natural formula (no batteries, no electricity) that will let your lips experience a sensation that's unlike anything you've ever felt before all thanks to a special blend of essential oils. In case you were wondering, the funny feeling is transferable, so the person you kiss this Valentine's Day will be in for quite a surprise.

1. Dr. Lip Bang's Lip Freak Buzzing Lip Balm, $5, Ulta

Shower short cut

Do you ever wish that you could wash just the top of your head, scalp and hairline? That way, you could leave the rest of your tresses intact, whether they're curled, waved, blown out, etc. PonyDry covers are tight little shower caps that protect just a bun-sized portion of hair, allowing you to shampoo your scalp in the shower and extend the life of your style for days at a time. This is also a great tool for those trying to preserve their hair color!

2. PonyDry, $20, PonyDry

Beyond blenders

On the heels of Beautyblender's über popular teardrop makeup applicator, more sponges are looking to squeeze in on the scene.

Benefit Cosmetics created mini Shadow Blenders shaped to fit the contours of your eyes, while the Makeup Bullet acts like an extension of your own fingertips. The wearable sponge was designed by an Emmy-winning makeup artist to offer a hands-free blending tool to use throughout your makeup routine. And for those who dread tossing their sponges into a dirty makeup bag or purse, Blenderelle's ventilated cage is not only a great travel case, but also offers antimicrobial protection.

3. Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! ShadowBlender Beyond Easy Eyeshadow Applicators, $10, Sephora

4. The Makeup Bullet, $15, The Makeup Bullet

5. Blendrelle Pink, $14, NYC Designed

Clickable color

Do you remember those pens that offer up a carousel of ink color options in just one retractable design? Well, Clarins has cleverly adapted that same idea for makeup. Their Four-Color All-In-One tool has three chambers with eyeliner (black, brown and indigo blue) plus one chamber with lip liner (natural beige). It's ideal for travel and very fun to play with!

6. Four-Color All-in-One Pen, $30, Clarins

Lacquer library

Collecting nail polishes is easy, but keeping them organized is not. If your collection is a jumbled hot mess sitting in a bucket, bag or rolling around under the bathroom sink, then the Color Clutch is here to help. Accommodating almost any brand's bottle, each case holds 14 colors in a sleek, book-like silhouette that takes up just 2 inches of space when stored on a bookcase or shelf. There's even a designated spot to add swatches of color on the side for easy reference.

7. Color Clutch Nail Polish Holder, $20, Container Store

Frothy formulas

Three makes a trend and this year is all about foam! Ouai's new foam formula works wonders as a dry shampoo, absorbing quickly to remove oil and product build-up while adding a volume boost. DryBar's Double Standard is another must-try product. It's 2-in-1 cleansing and conditioning foam aims to replace traditional shampoo with a shaving cream-like texture that gently removes residue and hydrates with raspberry seed oil and honey.

And whether you color your hair or not, follow Rita Hazan's expert directions: shampoo, gloss, then condition. Hazan's in-shower Ultimate Shine Gloss is a foaming game-changer that helps extend the life your color, boosting shine and bounce while adding a layer of protection to your tresses.

8. Dry Shampoo Foam, $28, Ouai

9. Double Standard, $28, DryBar

10. Rita Hazan Ultimate Shine Gloss, $26, Sephora

Our resident style editor and author of "The Power of Style," Bobbie Thomas, shares the buzz about beauty, fashion, and more on TODAY and at Bobbie.com. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.