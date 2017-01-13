share tweet pin email

We're mad for plaid!

This mod and preppy print is taking over winter in the fashion world.

From coats to skirts to dresses, plaid is just about everywhere. If a bold red, green and navy print is not for you, there are plenty of other ways to rock the trend.

TODAY Style Squad member Lilliana Vazquez stopped by TODAY Friday to show how wearable plaid can be. She's rounded up her favorite pieces and is sharing tricks and tips for making this trendy style your own.

Take a look below and find your favorite look!

The coat

Make a bold statement with a plaid coat this winter. Wear it with ripped jeans and strappy heels for a cool weekend look. Pair it with your favorite sweater and booties during the week and it will instantly update your go-to winter outfit.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Oxford Circus Plaid Jacket, $48, VICI

VICI

The skirt

If you're feeling funky this winter, try a plaid skirt in a skater silhouette. The black-and-white combo with a hint of pink is the perfect combination of edgy meets girly. Pair your skirt with a cropped sweater and knee high boots for a look that can be worn day or night.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Purple Plaid Knitted Skater Skirt, $39, Chic Wish

Chic Wish

The pants

Not sure if making a bold statement is for you? Try a monotone plaid pattern for a more subtle approach to the trend. Then, if you're so inclined, try adding a pop of color with a sweater, shoes or bag.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

The dress

This isn't the Christmas dress you wore as a little kid. With modern shapes and silhouettes, like the very trendy slip dress, a plaid frock can look incredibly chic and sophisticated. Wear a turtleneck underneath and throw on a pair of booties and you'll be set for the day.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

The top

If the classic plaid button down is more your style, then Vazquez has the picks for you. From "cold shoulder" tops to embellishments, your comfy flannel has officially been upgraded.

And for just a touch of plaid, here are some of accessories that will get you in on the trend without fully committing to an entire look. From scarves to shoes, there are lots of fun ways to add plaid to your wardrobe.