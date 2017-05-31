Pets Steals and Deals: Dog charms, collars, feeding mats, beds and more

share tweet pin email

Jill’s Steals and Deals contains great deals offered by retailers to TODAY viewers.

Please click on the following website links to be directed to the offers from the companies we featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about these details, please contact with the retailers making the offers.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Pet beds, dog tags, more: Steals and Deals goes to the dogs! Play Video - 4:24 Pet beds, dog tags, more: Steals and Deals goes to the dogs! Play Video - 4:24

Neither Jill Martin, Hip2Save nor TODAY profits from these recommendations or from sales — we’re just looking to help you find the very best deals. The exclusive deals to TODAY viewers will last about 24 hours, but check the specific retailers’ sites for specific terms and conditions. Prices below do not include any fees or shipping or handling.

TODAY Steals and Deals

Follow TODAY on Facebook so you don’t miss any of these amazing offers!

Due to an overwhelming response, some of these products’ sites may experience technical difficulties. Each company is working on resolving their technical issues. Check back here for more information on other ways to purchase them.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dog Charm, $19 (10 percent of proceeds go to America's Vet Dogs), Lena Wald

Lena Wald

Retail price: $98

Percent discount: Over 75 percent off!

Discount code: TODAY

(To purchase the dog charms, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Lena Wald is offering select dog charms at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

For dogs with a charmed life, this dog charm is adorable. It can be a charm to add on your K-9’s collar for a little extra bling along side his or her dog tag or it can serve as a dog tag, too. The front has engravings with moon dog, downward dog, lucky dog, peace dog, puppy love and royal dog. On the back, you can personalize the engraving with your dog's name and number. Anything you want!

Lena Wald says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $7.50. All sales are final.

Have a question about the product? Email todayshow@lenawald.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bonefied Pet Collection, $46 (10 percent of proceeds go to America's Vet Dogs), Robyn Rhodes

Robyn Rhodes

Retail price: $154

Percent discount: Up to 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAY2017

(To purchase the collection, click on the hyperlink above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Robyn Rhodes is offering select collections at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Adorable handcrafted leather pet accessories made in the U.S., Robyn Rhodes is offering two combinations: customized initial leash with waste bag holder or a customized initial collar with a food bowl pet mat. Collar available in the following sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL.

Robyn Rhodes says their products will arrive by June 20th at an estimated shipping cost of $6.95. All sales are final due to the customization of the products.

Have a question about the product? Email robynrhodes.today@gmail.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Majestic Pet Sherpa & Micro Velvet Bagel Dog Beds, $19 - $39 (10 percent of proceeds go to America's Vet Dogs), Majestic Pet

Majestic Pet

Retail price: $74 - $125

Percent discount: Up to 74 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYPetBeds

(To purchase a pet bed, click on the hyperlink above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Majestic Pet is offering select pet beds at a deep discount for TODAY viewers.

Majestic Pet’s mission is simply to create eco –friendly, high quality, fashion forward products all while sharing in their success to support worthy causes. Majestic Pet loves supporting their community by helping support local animal shelters and rescues. All beds are made in the U.S. using fashion forward fabrics and designs. The beds are available in the following sizes: S, M and L.

Majestic Pet says all orders will ship out within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $9.95. All sales are final.

Have a question about the product? Email info@majestic-deals.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

30x40 Personalized Pet Blanket, $19.99 (10 percent of proceeds go to America's Vet Dogs),Just4MyPet

Just4MyPet

Retail price: $82

Percent discount: Up to 75 percent off!

Discount code: MyPet

(To purchase a blanket, click on the hyperlink above. Enter the discount code at checkout.)

Just4MYPet is offering select blankets at a deep discount for TODAY viewers.

Pet blankets are perfect for keeping your best friend warm at night. Just4MyPet lets you create the ultimate blanket that’s perfect for your little furry pals. Even better, they can be customized with your favorite photos and text for a stylish personalized look that your pet will love.

Just4MyPet says all orders will arrive within 10 days at an estimated shipping cost of $5.99. All personalized products are not returnable. However, should you have an issue with your product, Just4MyPets will work with you until you are 100 percent satisfied.

Have a question about the product? Email care@Just4MyPet.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tamo by Mota Automatic Pet Feeder for Cats & Dogs, $38 (10 percent of proceeds go to America's Vet Dogs), Tamo

Tamo

Retail price: $119.99

Percent discount: Up to 68 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYPetFeeder

(To purchase a pet feeder, click on the hyperlink above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Tamo is offering select blankets at a deep discount for TODAY viewers.

Perfect for someone who has a busy work schedule or if you’re going on vacation, the worry-free feeder allows you to set the it automatically to feed your pet on its schedule. Record your voice and make a personalized message, so that your pet knows when to eat! Accommodates any size pet and stores up to six cups of food. Travel for the weekend or go on vacation with peace of mind!

Tamo says all orders will ship out within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $9.95. All sales are all finals.

Have a question about the product? Email info@tamo-deals.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

*Important Editor's Note*

If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites ‹ this is your best bet.

If you have a comment for TODAY, submit it here. Please note that TODAY staffers are unable to respond to every email.

Looking for information about previous Jill's Steals and Deals broadcasts? Find contact information for the retailers here.