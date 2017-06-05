Paris Hilton isn't a blonde anymore — see her new look!

share tweet pin email

Paris Hilton, is that you!?

Hilton has been a blonde since, well, forever, but she's recently said goodbye to her trademark platinum hair. She debuted dark locks on Instagram over the weekend with the hashtag #BrunettesHaveFunToo.

#BrunettesHaveFunToo ✨👸🏻✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jun 3, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

Hilton, 36, shared a second peek at her chocolate brown strands, accessorized with a black hat, choker, sunglasses and her teacup Chihuahua, Diamond Baby.

Love my angel @DiamondBabyX ✨👸🏻🐶✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jun 4, 2017 at 7:11pm PDT

Hilton has long been one of the most famous blondes around, so it’s taking us a second to get used to the new look — but the deep, chestnut color really works with her skin tone!

We’re not 100 percent sure if Hilton has permanently said goodbye to her legendary platinum locks; when a celebrity makes such a drastic hair change, they’re often trying out a temporary look.

But if the change is for good, it would truly be the end of an era.

See her past looks:

She rocked her trademark platinum tresses at the MTV Movie awards in 2004.

Getty Images / Getty Images Hilton owned her platinum waves at the 2004 MTV Movie Awards.

Hilton lost several inches but kept her classic blond shade for a fashion event in 2005.

Getty Images / Getty Images Hilton opted for a blond bob in 2005.

The heiress added drama to her subdued lob with a striking fascinator for the launch of her perfume, "Can Can," in London.

Getty Images / Getty Images Hilton pulled off this fascinator in 2008 by keeping her lob sleek and simple.

Hilton payed homage to another legendary blonde at a fragrance launch party in 2010.

Getty Images / Getty Images Hilton channeled the most famous blonde of all time, Marilyn Monroe, at a launch for her "Tease" fragrance in 2010.

Hilton opted for a warmer shade at a gala in 2017.

Getty Images / Getty Images Hilton swept her blond locks into an elegant updo for a gala in Cannes, France on May 25.

By the following week, she had completely transformed her look to her current, gorgeous brunette shade.

Getty Images / Getty Images Hilton stepped out with her new brunette strands on June 3.

In Hilton's own words ... that's hot!