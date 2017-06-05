Paris Hilton isn't a blonde anymore — see her new look!

Paris Hilton, is that you!?
Hilton has been a blonde since, well, forever, but she's recently said goodbye to her trademark platinum hair. She debuted dark locks on Instagram over the weekend with the hashtag #BrunettesHaveFunToo.
Hilton, 36, shared a second peek at her chocolate brown strands, accessorized with a black hat, choker, sunglasses and her teacup Chihuahua, Diamond Baby.
Hilton has long been one of the most famous blondes around, so it’s taking us a second to get used to the new look — but the deep, chestnut color really works with her skin tone!
Paris Hilton on her real voice, fragrance line, why she's not looking for love
We’re not 100 percent sure if Hilton has permanently said goodbye to her legendary platinum locks; when a celebrity makes such a drastic hair change, they’re often trying out a temporary look.
But if the change is for good, it would truly be the end of an era.
See her past looks:
She rocked her trademark platinum tresses at the MTV Movie awards in 2004.
Hilton lost several inches but kept her classic blond shade for a fashion event in 2005.
The heiress added drama to her subdued lob with a striking fascinator for the launch of her perfume, "Can Can," in London.
Hilton payed homage to another legendary blonde at a fragrance launch party in 2010.
Hilton opted for a warmer shade at a gala in 2017.
By the following week, she had completely transformed her look to her current, gorgeous brunette shade.
In Hilton's own words ... that's hot!
NBC, Shutterstock
Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts
Looking for a new 'do, but don't want to loose length? These long hairstyles inspired by celebrities are a great source of inspiration.
Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts
Amy Schumer
"With soft, long layers, your entire style looks lighter and not weighed down," says Hos Hounkpatin, a hairstylist for Frederic Fekkai Salons. "Ask your stylist to keep the layers around the face longer to draw the eye down for a (sleeker) look."Getty Images
Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts
Blake Lively
Lively's hair has movement thanks to lots of layers, explains Edward Tricomi and master stylist Warren Tricomi Salons. He suggests asking your stylist to go as short as your chin to give your face a nice frame.Getty Images
Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts
Drew Barrymore
This cut “has a slight angle that starts in the front and gradually drops as it reaches the back, creating a rounded shape," explains celebrity hairstylist and Macadamia Professional International creative director, Giannandrea. For more of a rock 'n' roll vibe, ask for hair to be thinned out about 4 inches from the bottom.Getty Images
Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts
Emmy Rossum
For those with naturally curly hair like Rossum, long layers are key. They will help complement the hair’s thickness while avoiding the dreaded "triangle shape" that can happen when hair is one length, says Rossum’s hairstylist, Arsen Gurgov. In fact, the layers help give the curl some extra spring.AFP - Getty Images
Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts
Zoe Saldana
For a haircut like Saldana's, ask for layers as short as the chin, explains Tricomi. If you have thick hair with a slight wave, this is a haircut for you.Getty Images
Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts
Jennifer Aniston
This is a great haircut for someone who is in-between lengths, Hounkpatin says. He calls it a "choppy long bob" with a few framing angles. "Aniston's cut shows off the thickness of her hair because blunt ends give you that look of fullness," says Hounkpatin.REX via Shutterstock
Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts
Jennifer Garner
A haircut like Garner's is great for movement, explains her hairstylist, Adir Abergel. "The front is styled with face-framing pieces that highlight the cheekbones and blend beautifully into the other layers," he says, suggesting that it's best when the shortest layer starts at the jawline.Getty Images
Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts
Julia Roberts
"Ask your stylist for razored edges to keep that soft and wispy look," Hounkpatin suggests to those who love Roberts' look. "Angles around her face open her up for a more feminine look to accentuate her cheekbones."REX via Shutterstock
Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts
Katie Holmes
The key to Holmes' laid-back haircut is textured ends, explains the star's hairstylist, DJ Quintero. There are no blunt ends on this haircut, "which keeps everything looking soft, modern and lived in."Getty Images
Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts
Kate Winslet
If you have wavy or straight hair, ask for a mid-length haircut with long layers, suggests hairstylist Renato Campora, who has worked with Winslet in the past.Getty Images
Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts
Lauren Graham
"With a side-swept bang, the cut is more dimensional and light," explains Hounkpatin.Getty Images
Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts
Melissa McCarthy
Campora, who gave McCarthy this fashion-forward style, says to ask for an angled, shoulder-length bob with layers in the back for volume and bounce.Getty Images
Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts
Mischa Barton
"You don’t see the layers with your naked eye as easily," says Hounkpatin, noting that too many layers on fine hair can take away from natural body. "Barton has a square face, so ask your stylist to keep layers long around the face to lengthen. This softens her jawline."Getty Images
Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts
Naomi Campbell
This style is all about the bangs. Tricomi says to ask for eyebrow-grazing bangs that are tapered at the ends. "You should also ask for light layers throughout the whole haircut for movement," he adds.Getty Images
Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts
Nicole Kidman
"Ask for a face frame from the nose down," Tricomi suggests. "This creates a nice line in front." This type of cut is best for women with fine to medium hair thickness with a slight wave, he adds.Getty Images
Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts
Penelope Cruz
"Since the bangs connect to the front layer, you have the option of wearing bangs full or side-swept," says Hounkpatin. "Because the length is very long, the bangs make the entire style more flirty and feminine." He suggests that this type of style is best for women with medium to thick hair.Getty Images
Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts
Reese Witherspoon
A haircut like Witherspoon's involves a combination of long and short layers, says Giannandrea, who's worked with the star in the past. "This cut drops steeply from the front to the back creating more of a V-shape," he explains. Giannandrea says this is a particularly great style since it's playful and offers a lot of volume around the face.Getty Images
Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts
Duchess Kate
Duchess Kate is known for her gorgeous locks — and for good reason! "This look can be recreated by framing the face from the nose down with a side-swept bang. Long layers are cut in to add movement," explains Tricomi. He suggests this cut for women with thick to medium hair that has a slight wave.REX via Shutterstock
Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts
Sandra Bullock
Abergel, Bullock's hairstylist, suggests cutting the shortest layers right above the shoulders. "Then the hair should be shagged out all the way from that layer to the end, making sure the style looks piece-y," he says. "The bangs should not go too far back, but have a great choppiness to them. It’s all about a cool, choppy bang that falls right at your eyebrow."REX via Shutterstock
Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts
Sarah Jessica Parker
To get a look like Parker's, Quintero, who often works with the actress, suggests asking for textured ends. After cutting the basic long layers and drying the hair, he says your stylist should go back in and break up any straight lines by cutting into the hair. This will help remove any unwanted weight.AP
Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts
Selena Gomez
A cut like Gomez's works best for someone with fine to medium hair thickness. Start by cutting hair straight across in the back and adding face-framing angles. "Ask your stylist for long, blunt layers to create this sleek look," Tricomi says.Getty Images
Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts
Minka Kelly
A cut like Kelly's is an easy way to give fine, limp hair instant movement. Yes, please! "This cut is soft, simple and fresh. Shorter, face-framing layers complement her cheekbones," says Hounkpatin. "Her hair is finer, so don’t chop up the hair too much."Getty Images
Long hairstyle ideas inspired by celebrity cuts
Gina Rodriguez
If you're looking for both body and shine with your next haircut, ask your stylist to cut your thick hair to one long length with a few razored angles, explains Hounkpatin.BEI via Shutterstock