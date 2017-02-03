Pamela Anderson is almost unrecognizable with this fresh-faced look

Pamela Anderson is a beautiful woman. But we're used to seeing her be beautiful with a certain amount of makeup and often teased hair. And, for many of us, in a red bathing suit from her "Baywatch" days!
Well, Anderson has a few tricks up her sleeve, as she proved while attending an award gala in Paris in late January.
The 49-year-old clearly went for a more stripped-down, fresh-faced look for her Paris party: Her bleach blonde, teased locks were more beige and kissed with highlights, and she went for something of a make-under on her face, with only light coloring across her sculpted cheeks and around her eyes.
That doesn't mean still doesn't know how to push the envelope: Her ballgown dress in Paris was by Vivienne Westwood and was covered in a print of faces making interesting expressions.
Compare the above look to the one just a few days later:
And last December:
Yep, that's the Pamela Anderson we're more familiar with but there's nothing wrong with a little change of pace.
Looking good either way, Pamela!
