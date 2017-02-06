Getting cozy in comfy pajamas after a long day? Yes, please!
And if you're in the market for some new jammies to snuggle up in you've come to the right place because Good Housekeeping style director Lori Bergamotto is sharing her favorite picks.
Kate Spade crop top, flannel, more: PJs for comfort (and for spicing things up!)Play Video - 3:33
Plus, this month, as we head into spring, is the prime time to buy pajamas as winter inventory will be on sale, Bergamotto added.
Creatures of comfort
These are for someone who could stay in their pajamas all day, whether to run errands or go on a morning coffee run. Bergamotto's selections are both stylish and functional, making these jammies ones you can take from the bedroom into the streets.
Lipstick Crop PJ Set, $88, Kate Spade
Pure Body Modal Half-Sleeve Hoodie, $55, Gap
Pure Body Model Wide-Leg Crop Pants, $40, Gap
Temperature obsessed
Whether you're too hot or too cold, temperature can certainly get in the way of a good night's sleep. These pajamas were tested by Good Housekeeping Institute's Textile Lab to keep you perfectly cozy.
Tartan Flannel Pajama Set, $55, L.L. Bean
Alexandra T-Shirt, $65, Lusomé
Susan Crop, $65, Lusomé
Turn it up a notch
Not only is lingerie expensive, it can also be a pain to care for, as you often have to hand-wash it. However that doesn't mean you can't spice things up with your sleepwear. Bergamotto found beautiful garments that are easy to care for and budget-friendly. Sounds like a win-win!
Riviera Scroll Sleep Chemise Viridian Green, $49, Soma
Petite Bailey Shirt Night Dress, $19, Boohoo
